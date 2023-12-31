Berlin-Kreuzberg - 15-year-old in hospital with stab wounds after argument
A 15-year-old suffered stab wounds and cuts during an argument in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The teenager was taken to hospital last night, as the police announced on Sunday. According to initial findings, the 15-year-old got into an argument with a stranger. The latter fled. The police are investigating for dangerous bodily harm.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de