15-year-old in hospital with stab wounds after argument

Berlin-Kreuzberg - 15-year-old in hospital with stab wounds after argument

A 15-year-old suffered stab wounds and cuts during an argument in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The teenager was taken to hospital last night, as the police announced on Sunday. According to initial findings, the 15-year-old got into an argument with a stranger. The latter fled. The police are investigating for dangerous bodily harm.

Police statement

