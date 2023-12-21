Rescue operation - 15-year-old in hospital after fire

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a fire in a detached house in Dabergotz (Ostprignitz-Ruppin district). According to a police spokesman on Thursday, a fire broke out on the second floor of the house on Wednesday. The 15-year-old noticed the smoke and was injured when he tried to get to the bottom of the cause. A 12-year-old also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No other people were in the house in the early afternoon when the fire broke out.

According to the spokesperson, the cause of the fire is unclear and under investigation. The fire department was busy extinguishing the fire with 44 firefighters. Federal highway 167 was closed for several hours during the extinguishing measures. The damage to property amounted to 150,000 euros.

