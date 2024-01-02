Skip to content
Traffic - 15-year-old hit by police car - officer attacked

A 15-year-old girl has been hit by a police car in Berlin-Neukölln and seriously injured. After the accident, a stranger injured the policewoman who was driving, police said on Monday. The sprinter hit the young woman shortly after midnight while she was on a patrol in the street Alt-Buckow. The emergency services were on the road with their blue lights flashing and sirens on. The teenager is said to have suddenly stepped onto the road. She suffered serious injuries to her head and torso. After the accident, a stranger reportedly approached the police car and punched the policewoman, who had been driving the car, several times in the face with his fist.

According to the police, the suspect then fled with the help of other people. Relatives took the teenager to hospital. She was admitted to hospital for further treatment. The police officer was also injured by the attack and was treated as an outpatient in hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

