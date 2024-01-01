Berlin-Friedrichshain - 15-year-old hit by cab and seriously injured

A 15-year-old teenager was hit and seriously injured by a cab in Berlin-Friedrichshain on New Year's Eve. According to initial findings, a 41-year-old man was driving his cab on Frankfurter Allee at around midnight when the girl suddenly stepped onto the road.

According to the police on Monday, the cab driver was unable to prevent the collision. After the accident, the driver stated that he had been driving at a slower speed because of the crowd. The teenager suffered injuries to her spine and was taken to hospital for inpatient treatment.

Source: www.stern.de