15-year-old drives motorcycle into fence while drunk

A drunk 15-year-old crashed a motorcycle into a fence in Bergkirchen (Dachau district). He was slightly injured in the accident on Tuesday morning, the police said.

A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The boy had previously asked his 17-year-old friend to drive him to the train station. There, the 15-year-old wanted to take the motorcycle for a spin in the parking lot - but instead he drove onto the road.

A short time later, the 17-year-old owner of the motorcycle heard a crash - his friend had driven into the fence. Because the 17-year-old let him drive, even though the 15-year-old does not have a driver's license, he is now facing criminal proceedings. The police also filed a complaint because the 17-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol, even though the 0.0 alcohol limit applies to him as a novice driver.

