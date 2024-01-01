15-year-old dies after being strangled by her boyfriend

Last Wednesday, the police receive a shocking emergency call: a teenager reports that he has killed his girlfriend. Rescue workers are able to resuscitate the 15-year-old at the scene. She succumbs to her serious injuries on New Year's morning.

A 15-year-old girl has died in hospital in Baden-Württemberg, presumably as a result of a strangulation attack by her boyfriend of the same age. The teenager died in the morning, a police spokesman said. Investigators had previously described the 15-year-old's condition as "extremely critical".

The suspected teenager had called the police shortly before midnight on Wednesday and explained on the phone that he had killed his girlfriend. The lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was resuscitated. Rescue workers then took her to hospital.

The police arrested the 15-year-old suspect near the scene of the crime, according to the statement. He did not put up any resistance, they say. According to the statement, he has not yet commented on the crime. There is only the information from the emergency call, said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office.

The teenager did not state a motive in the emergency call. "The background is still completely open," said the spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office. It was also unclear whether the young people had met in the wooded area or had gone there together. Those close to the two are to be questioned and cell phones will be analyzed.

The youth was remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted manslaughter. The police spokesman said that the public prosecutor's office would have to decide how to proceed. Further details are not expected until Tuesday at the earliest.

Source: www.ntv.de