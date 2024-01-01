Skip to content
15-year-old dies after attack by boyfriend

A 15-year-old strangles his girlfriend - she later dies. The teenager is now in custody.

The suspected teenager alerted the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Crime - 15-year-old dies after attack by boyfriend

A 15-year-old girl has died in hospital in Baden-Württemberg, presumably as a result of a strangulation attack by her boyfriend of the same age. A spokesperson for the Ulm police said.

This had previously been reported by SWR. The suspected teenager had alerted the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody. The victim was in hospital until Monday.

Source: www.stern.de

