15-year-old allegedly strangled girlfriend: Investigation underway

The background to the alleged attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy by his girlfriend of the same age in Ulm remains unclear for the time being. After consulting with the public prosecutor's office on Saturday, the police provided no new information. The teenager is said to have strangled his...

The town sign of the Ulm suburb of Wiblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ulm - 15-year-old allegedly strangled girlfriend: Investigation underway

The background to the alleged attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy by his girlfriend of the same age in Ulm remains unclear for the time being. After consulting with the public prosecutor's office on Saturday, the police provided no new information. The teenager is said to have strangled his girlfriend. He is in custody for attempted manslaughter.

According to the police and the public prosecutor's office, the 15-year-old called the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday to say that he had killed his girlfriend. The lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was resuscitated and taken to hospital. Her condition was said to be "extremely critical" on Friday.

According to the statement, the police arrested the suspect near the scene of the crime and he did not put up any resistance. According to information from Friday, he had not commented on the crime until then.

Statement from the police and public prosecutor's office

Source: www.stern.de

