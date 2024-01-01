Crime - 15-year-old allegedly strangled girlfriend: Condition unchanged

Many questions remain unanswered following the alleged attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy by his girlfriend of the same age in Ulm. The victim's condition remains unchanged, a police spokesman said on Monday. Investigators had described this as "extremely critical" on Friday. The teenager is said to have strangled his girlfriend. He was remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

According to the police and the public prosecutor's office, the 15-year-old had called the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday to say that he had killed his girlfriend. The lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was resuscitated. Rescue workers took the 15-year-old to hospital.

The police arrested the suspect near the scene of the crime, according to the statement. He did not put up any resistance. According to information from Friday, he had not commented on the crime until then.

