15-month-old child freed unharmed from light well

A toddler aged 15 months fell about 3 meters into a light well in Munich and survived the fall without injury. Firefighters forcibly removed the grating of the shaft on Wednesday afternoon to rescue the child, according to the fire department. Rescue services and a pediatric emergency doctor...

A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire department operation - 15-month-old child freed unharmed from light well

A toddler aged 15 months fell about 3 meters into a light well in Munich and survived the fall without injury. Firefighters forcibly removed the grating of the shaft on Wednesday afternoon to rescue the child, according to the fire department. Rescue services and a pediatric emergency doctor gave the all-clear after an initial examination. The child was returned to the parents' care. "Shortly before Christmas, the guardian angel did a great job", said the fire department's statement.

