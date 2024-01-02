Skip to content
15 million euros in damage due to major fire at car dealership

According to the police, damage amounting to 15 million euros was caused by an extensive roof fire in a car dealership with an adjoining restaurant in Chemnitz. A police spokesman said on Tuesday morning that the most likely cause of the fire on New Year's Eve was pyrotechnics.

The fire department reported on Monday that 88 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the 2000 square meter fire. Residents were evacuated and looked after in a bus operated by the Chemnitz transport company. The fire department was able to protect the showroom of the car dealership and the tire warehouse. The flames were also prevented from spreading to neighboring residential buildings.

Source: www.stern.de

