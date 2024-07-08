15 dead in attacks on Kiev and Zelenskyi's home town

The week begins in Kiev once again with a Russian air raid. According to reports, Moscow's military is believed to have used its Hypersonic weapon Kinschal in this attack. Other Ukrainian cities are also being targeted. At least 15 people have been reported killed, with dozens more injured.

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, believed to be from surface-to-air missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls.

According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital. The Ukrainian Air Force claims that the Russian military fired missiles and several Hypersonic Kinschal (Dolch) type rockets at targets in the three-million city.

There have been reports of rocket attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih as well. In Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at least ten people are reported to have been killed and over thirty injured. According to reports, the Russian air force had already fired missiles at targets near the western Ukrainian city of Schytomyr in the morning.

The Ukrainian air defense reportedly managed to shoot down three of the four rockets according to their own statements. Two more ballistic missiles were not intercepted. The air defense made no comments regarding the target. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, at least 20 people have been reported killed and approximately 50 injured nationwide.

Ukraine has been defending itself with Western help for over two years against the Russian invasion. Kiev continually urges its allies to provide more modern air defense systems.

