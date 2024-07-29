15:58 Ukrainian cyber attack hacks into Russian central bank

Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) Launches Cyberattack on Russian Central Bank

According to a source within the agency, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has carried out a cyberattack on the Russian Central Bank. This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and has affected several major Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The source reports that the services of the Central Bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11:00 local time. This aligns with a report from the Russian business magazine Frank Media, which states that users of the bank's website were experiencing issues around the same time. Multiple sources have confirmed to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Win

Several economists are pushing for increased spending on the German military. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, the head of the so-called 'Wise Men,' to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more heavily involved in ensuring Europe's security, which will come at a significant cost. "But at the same time, we must not overspend and neglect other areas," warns Schnitzer. She cites the UK as a cautionary example, where the state has cut corners in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. Schnitzer suggests reforming the debt brake, as it currently restricts more than necessary. Veronika Grimm, another 'Wise Man,' emphasizes the importance of creating sufficient room in the core budget for defense, ideally more than two percent in the long term. Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense for the first time this year.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian television show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, appear to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white bodies in uniform lying in the desert sand and white captives held by Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, not just that which enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We won't discuss the details at this point, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky calls front in Kharkiv "one of the toughest" and visits special units thereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded soldiers for their service during a visit to the eastern region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces fighters," he wrote on online services. "I am grateful for their courage and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelensky described the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" during his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk and told the special forces members: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne captured - Fighters disagreeRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely fighting over Robotyne in the Saporishshya region for some time. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have likely captured "the entire Robotyne." The think tank bases this on geolocated video footage. However, Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria task force, disputes this. He told the "Kyiv Independent" that the situation in this sector is "without significant changes." The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orikhiv and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshya, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government says it will not change course due to Russian threats over the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office said. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an aggressive war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, saying it could trigger a missile crisis like that of the Cold War. The USA and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"After the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin expressed his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin announced. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin stressed further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions on him after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian Intelligence Detains FSB Agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU has reportedly detained six suspects in Odessa who are accused of sabotage for Russia. In June and July, they allegedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the orders of the Russian intelligence service FSB. It seems they caught the attention of the FSB on Telegram as they were looking for easy ways to make money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony All Around: Lukashenko Reports on Talks with PutinBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko says relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. State-run Russian agency RIA Novosti reports that Lukashenko said talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valamo in Lake Ladoga were marked by mutual agreement: "Mutual understanding was achieved in all issues. There is absolutely no rejection." The politician said talks with Putin also covered oil prices and prepayments.

10:59 Into the Hundreds of Thousands - Kyiv Names Russian Casualty FiguresThe Ukrainian General Staff has again reported the losses of the Russian army. According to them, over 1,300 soldiers were neutralized in a day, bringing the number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Western observers' figures vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence service put the figure at 315,000 in December 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a citizens' dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin Admits Costs for Soldiers - Russians Debate Rising AirfaresUkraine's attacks on Russian infrastructure are having an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, says ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow is increasingly having to invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Plans Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told "Izvestia". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on 30 July, with a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, expected to attend.

09:35 At least 23 Injured in Ukraine in a DayAt least 23 people are injured in Ukraine on Sunday due to Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional capital of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgia's Opposition Challenges "Agent Law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, files a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, according to the "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit is signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Dead of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to remember the explosion at a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians gather on Sunday to mourn the more than 50 dead and call on their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka was seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but investigations by the AP news agency suggest that Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 New Water Drone? Mystery Jet Ski Washed Up on Turkish CoastDoes Ukraine have a new water drone? According to the "Kyiv Post", a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" jet ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert said it was another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports say it has two explosive cylinders painted black, attached to each side of the vehicle. Other experts suggest they could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The seats of the jet ski have been replaced by various electronic control boxes and a Starlink antenna, presumably for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying it "looks like something other than a functioning maritime drone". It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine intercepts majority of Russian dronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight. Additionally, a guided missile was intercepted and destroyed, the air force announced on Telegram. Russia, on the other hand, claims to have intercepted 39 drones fired from Ukraine. "Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No more happy singles in movies: Duma deputy wants to punish "divorce propaganda"Duma deputy Vitaly Milonow is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestia". He proposes introducing a fine for "divorce propaganda" and banning the depiction of happy singles. "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and to propagandize it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," Milonow, deputy chairman of the Duma committee for family, women, and children's affairs, said. He believes society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those with many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a more traditional family image in recent years, although not all political leaders follow this - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS journalists reportedly have accreditation revoked in ParisThe Olympic organizing committee has reportedly revoked the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities but did not provide further explanations, Reuters reported. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS previously reported that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the biggest medal winners in the Olympics, but the competitions in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television, and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or military.

06:07 Zelensky: No ceasefire with further occupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot accept demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms his government's previous stance. In his view, three key conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)." "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasized.

05:37 Russia: Drone Debris Sparks Fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh caught fire due to drone debris, according to the local governor, Alexander Gusev. "The fire has been extinguished," he announced on Telegram. "Initial reports indicate no injuries." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil Depot in Kursk Apparently Hit by Ukrainian DroneUkraine has reportedly launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk, according to Russian statements. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," Governor Andrei Smirnov wrote on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reported minor damage to several residential buildings but provided no further details. Reports of drone attacks also came from other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant was reportedly damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel Misses Debate on Stationing of US Missiles in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expressed surprise that there was no public debate in Germany before the decision to station US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the stationing intention itself, but by the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power Plant in Russia Damaged in Ukrainian Drone AttackA Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no victims," explained the regional governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's Foreign Minister Proposes Hungary's Exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial statements about the EU, the USA, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," said Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Orbán had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy," praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the USA for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. Bartoszewski described Orbán's current policy as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland, unlike Orbán, does not do business with Russia, he added.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Accuracy at 1800 Kilometers Range"

Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airbase in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can certainly be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence service GUR. "Accuracy at a range of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia launches bombers from this airbase for rocket attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propagandist Killed in Mali Fights

In clashes in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the mercenary group Wagner is also said to have been among the dead, according to media reports. The independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo allegedly showing his body is circulating online. On the Telegram channel, which Fedjanin described as a "soldier community," the 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various places throughout Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The soldier chief, Yevgeny Prigoschin, who died in a plane crash almost a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters via "Grey Zone."

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of November

Ukraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state said that Kyiv would begin "detailed talks with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

