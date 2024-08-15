15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in sabotage of the Nord Stream

Ukrainian Government Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage; Blames Russia

The Ukrainian government has dismissed any involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is highly likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mychailo Podoljak, who told Reuters today. "Such an act requires significant technical and financial resources," Podoljak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation is being led by the General Prosecutor in Karlsruhe. On Wednesday, it was revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he managed to flee to Ukraine. The act is suspected to be linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelenskyy Reports Capture of Russian Town of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers have fully taken control of the Russian town of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being established there, Zelenskyy said (see entry 15:21). Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was said to show the town, around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns, Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals, and Russian flags being removed from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Region Kursk

After Ukrainian troops advanced into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory it controls. The command will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the priority needs of the population, said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the commander. Syrsky said that since the start of the offensive, the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced more troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. The General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, Belousov said in Moscow. "This primarily concerns improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," Belousov said at the meeting on protecting the Russian border region. The focus was on the Belgorod region. He will personally oversee the implementation of the plan, he said. It is about protecting the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and the infrastructure in the border regions. According to this, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies are to coordinate their work better. The Defense Ministry again reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory. These claims could not be independently verified.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Are Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict in Ukraine has long since evolved into a war of images. Videos show destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now also using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

After Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa told Russian state television. She said she had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of artillery fire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Missile Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing in the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexej Smirnow, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudscha. The evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing there. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have been brought to safety so far. Russian troops intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexej Smirnow. Falling debris injured two locals, he said.

13:18 Russia: Seized Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have seized the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian government. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the Defense Ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia has switched to more active sabotage"

After the suspicion of sabotage in the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of relaxation. Extremists from the right and left played an important role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Advance into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to keep the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," said the officer Serhij Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff counts 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "This would cause quite a stir in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit aims to retake location in KurskThe Russian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinow, on Russian state television. However, such reports cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia declares state of emergency for Belgorod regionThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration for the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko explains that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense, with damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, and casualties.

10:00 Defense ministers of Ukraine and USA consult on situationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov consulted with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Selenskyj approved Nord Stream sabotagePrivate businessmen allegedly initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Selenskyj initially approved the plan but later unsuccessfully tried to stop it. The act cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a large operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "It all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Selenskyj reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyj, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine: All 29 Russia-launched drones shot downUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian-launched drones overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it adds.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: 60 Million DollarsMilitary intelligence officers in Ukraine, working with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the war zone of Saporischschja. This is reported by the press office of the SBU. The long-range detection radar costs around 60 million dollars to manufacture. "In essence, this radar was the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it, and frequently moved it. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia Seeks Workers for Trench Digging in Kursk via Job PortalsAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are recruiting for positions in trench digging in the Kursk region, as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general workers" capable of digging fortifications in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian Soldiers Captured in KurskThe Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian forces have reportedly advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further Evacuation Ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, where around 4,500 people live, located eleven kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated from the region or had left on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Attacks on Russian Military AirfieldsThe Ukrainian general staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases last night. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed at the military airfields in the oblasts of Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US Citizen Arrested in RussiaA Moscow district court has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "minor hooliganism". However, the country's top investigative authority had earlier reported that a criminal case had been opened against the US citizen for using violence against a representative of authority, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and then struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has responded cautiously to the incident. "We are aware of reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to check if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine Reports Russian Attack on Odessa PortRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, local authorities reported. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. The responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, added that Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack. No Russian statement is available.

21:50 Pistorius Calls for Vigilance After Sabotage Alert at the BundeswehrDefense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for increased vigilance following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We have reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off entrances, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel". "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as necessary. This is already in progress," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now it's about waiting for further investigation results and acting calmly. We trust the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor Files First Charges in Russia Spy ScandalThe Austrian prosecution office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes allegations of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott is accused, among other things, of ordering another employee, as a civil servant in the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, to obtain information about participants of a meeting of European intelligence services on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist party FPÖ. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets, with up to three years in prison possible. No date has been set for the trial. Specifically, Ott is accused of providing Jenewein with the names of several intelligence officers, thereby endangering "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of leaking confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his involvement in the investigation committee of the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Security Incident at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force base due to suspected sabotage against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesman for the German Armed Forces said outside the base in Cologne. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the defense ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-guarded military bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is to the credit of the German Armed Forces that the incidents were detected early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

