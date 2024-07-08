15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine

The German government hopes for more commitments regarding the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine at the NATO summit. The talks about the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are still ongoing and might even be continued "perhaps even during the summit," a high-ranking government representative in Berlin said. "We understand the priority." However, decisions about Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: A civilian killed in attack on Russian oblast BelgorodAccording to the governor, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism, the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today"President Zelensky reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense system malfunction was responsible for the damage at a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism, the scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," the Ukrainian president said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanked everyone who had posted videos online showing that "it was not just a part of one or another missile, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a missile launched from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin over missile attackThe German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine sharply - including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. The spokeswoman of the Foreign Office in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately stop this attack war on so many innocent people." "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday, according to a German government representative, will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine. The 32 NATO countries could promise Ukraine annually around 40 billion Euros, this is to be expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without UkrainePresident Zelensky announced retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed. The Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council and expects concrete steps from its allies regarding the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on Peace Exclusively with Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make a decision about it without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk stated in Warsaw during Ukrainian President Zelenskyj's visit. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 Orban after Putin Talk: Hungary Excludes Russian Attack on NATO

Putin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO is - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be preserved and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense obligation in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace intentions look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have died and about 90 were injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace intentions look," German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow urges his country's allies to quickly decide on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow wrote on Telegram after a massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air Force Bases Targeted

The Russian military, according to information from the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, has targeted Ukrainian air force bases. Installations of the military industry were also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are attacking no civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day in Kiev: According to official figures from Kiev, 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or unable to continue fighting within a day. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the beginning of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry announced in its daily reports on Russian losses that the enemy had lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is currently making great efforts to present his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing in this way: Even though Hungary has taken over the EU Council Presidency from July 1, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician said. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the thinking of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an often too close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit a building that was not identified closer, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Number of fatalities rises to nineThe number of fatalities from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, the Prosecutor's Office reported. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for people under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko's statements to Reuters news agency, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for over two years. "Look: It's a children's hospital," he says, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, local authorities report that ten people have been killed and over 30 injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts have been reported in the city. Damage has been reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise, among other places.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. He referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, allegedly from anti-aircraft missiles, as a reporter for the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled for the afternoon, as the Polish government announced. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Counter-Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone from light aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. Creative ways in which Ukraine deals with the lack of air defense systems are demonstrated in drone hunt recordings. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a light aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would happen or who would be the key players. Orban arrived unexpectedly in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Schytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles according to their own reports. Russia is said to have attacked with six Kh-101 missiles in total, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the regions of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius irritated by NATO summit budget at SPD defense minister's first public statement

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the coalition agreement in his first public statement. "Yes, I received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I won't be able to get things moving as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently attending the NATO Arctic Defender 2024 exercise in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I'll have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war-making capabilities

Sanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-making capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but sanctions act like a slowly spreading poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by Ukraine

The Russian domestic security service FSB is reported to have thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described China as an important force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, with planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in Charkiw mine explosion

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Multiple injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing the regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi to visit Moscow for first time since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to Russia since the start of the war. During the official visit, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are expected to be held, according to the Russian government. For western observers, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, as Modi snubbed the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Missiles heading towards Kiev and Schytomyr - danger averted

Following the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield in Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the danger has been partially mitigated, with residents in the east and south advised to remain in bomb shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "peace mission": Orban arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "peace mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest." Orban has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia drew sharp criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with Xi Jinping for talks.

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for the strengthening of defense budgets. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029, as warned by Breuer in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it required for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the combined total of the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Minority Whip, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern over future US support for the Kiev government, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mine explosion near Kharkiv

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people may have been in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonia's President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that the NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the accession process is irreversible," said Karis, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. The history has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not pacified, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," said the Estonian President.

21:00 New British Government to Provide Weapons Package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapon deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems, in addition to large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, the previously signed security agreement between Ukraine and Britain was also discussed. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or more" in Kiev. According to Zelenskyy's post on the platform X, discussions were held with Healey about further cooperation under this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot Missile System

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The availability of such a system was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin Doesn't Believe in Ceasefire Without Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU Has No Evidence of Misused Foreign Funds by Ukrainian Agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

The German government is urging NATO allies to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine, with talks about additional Patriot air defense systems continuing potentially during the NATO summit. Russian claims of a missile defense system malfunction being responsible for damage at a children's hospital in Kiev were dismissed by President Zelensky, who stated that it was a targeted missile strike. The NATO summit will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, with NATO countries expected to promise annual funding of around 40 billion Euros to Ukraine. Russia has been accused of attacking Ukrainian air force bases and military industry installations, with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reporting that over 552,000 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the beginning of the conflict. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is currently visiting Beijing, described China as an important force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, and appreciated China's peace initiative highly.

Read also: