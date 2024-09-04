15:55 Airstrike in Lviv Annihilates Entire Family

In the Russian airstrike on Lviv, a majority of the family met their end, as reported by the city. The family comprised a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21. This tragic event was mentioned by Mayor Andrij Sadowy. They lost their lives within their own home. The family's father is currently in critical condition, as per the Ukrainian Catholic University's records.

15:41 Scholz Justifies US Missile Placement: "Inaction Threatens Peace"German Chancellor Scholz defends the decision to station US missiles within Germany, countering those who object. Scholz argues, "Our primary objective is to preserve peace here and prevent a potential conflict." The SPD leader further explains, "We're only aiming to deter potential aggressors." Scholz highlights Russia's significant arms buildup, especially its missile arsenal, and President Putin's violation of treaties such as the INF treaty and deployment of missiles in Kaliningrad, which is 530 kilometers away from Berlin by air. Scholz reasons, "Neglecting this would be irresponsible." He concludes, "Indeed, neglect would pose a threat to peace here. I won't let that happen." As a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine, the U.S. and German governments have agreed to station US missiles of extended range on German soil once again, commencing in 2026. Parties like the new alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), along with the AfD, oppose this, viewing it as an embarking upon an arms race that jeopardizes Germany's security. Criticism also emerges from within the SPD.

15:18 Scholz Vows More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems for UkraineFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Scholz announced at the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, that eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems would be procured for Ukraine. He further specified that "two of each will be delivered this year, with the remaining stock to be delivered from 2025." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already being used in Ukraine, along with a substantial quantity of air defense missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made this statement during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the Bundeswehr.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Demand "Unconditional" Russian WithdrawalSouth Korea and New Zealand have reprimanded Russia's war in Ukraine in a joint statement during their first summit in nine years. In a joint declaration, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon exhort Russia to "immediately, fully, and unconditionally withdraw from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." They also assail the escalation of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Yoon emphasizes, "Given the present situation, it is of the utmost importance for countries holding similar values like South Korea and New Zealand to stand together during this critical phase when authoritarian powers continue to pose challenges." North Korea, which tends to be secluded internationally, has recently amplified its military cooperation with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Engineers Government Overhaul: "We Need Fresh Vitality"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to reinvigorate his country through a widespread government overhaul, he declared. To this question about the reasons for the overhaul, Zelensky responded, "We need a fresh infusion of energy." He explained, "These actions are intended to reinforce our nation in various areas." Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for two and a half years now. Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their service.

13:47 German Army Prioritizes IRIS-T SLM: Enhancing European Defense against MissilesThe IRIS-T SLM system is not new to Ukraine. According to intelligence sources, ten systems will soon be established in Ukraine to intercept a greater number of Russian missiles. A deal for delivery has already been completed, reports suggest. In Schleswig-Holstein, the German army also plans to use IRIS-T.

13:21 Russia: Another Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk CapturedRussia claims to have seized another village close to the strategically significant Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. The Russian Defense Ministry asserts that the army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, approximately 30 kilometers away from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have retreated from a Russian advance in the region for months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea Swarms with Air Defense SystemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea are utilizing all available means to protect the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short-range and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are being employed. Crimea is "laden with air defense systems" because it holds both pragmatic and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk said. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the unlawfully annexed peninsula and is a vital supply line for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Engagements frequently take place in the vicinity of the bridge. Kyiv has repeatedly asserted its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a significant choke point.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Attendance at BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia, scheduled for October. Putin made this statement during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. Formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS now includes South Africa, as well as other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations consider themselves as a counterweight to Western states. They are scheduled to meet in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Putin aims to expand Russia's influence and foster closer economic relationships through this summit. Russia and China have strengthened their strategic partnership since the beginning of the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Poltava Attack Targeted Military Personnel and Foreign TrainersThe Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign trainers. The target was a military training center. According to the ministry, this center trains communications and electronic warfare specialists from all branches of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian targets within Russian territory. The ministry also reported that it had used the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Commends Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has praised her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Long conversations on night trains, at G7 summits, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed-out power plant," she writes on X. "There are few people I have worked so closely with as I have with you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country above yourself." She wishes Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - I hope to meet again when peace and freedom have returned to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia to Alter Nuclear PolicyAccording to the Russian Presidential Administration, the West's actions are compelling Russia to alter its nuclear policy. Russia is confronting challenges and threats from the Western world that necessitate a review of the policy, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies. It is being considered that Ukraine may use US long-range weapons in its attacks within Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been urging the US to allow Ukraine to attack targets deep within Russia with weapons provided by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has announced its intention to modify its nuclear policy, although it has yet to provide specifics. The guideline allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Attack Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports suggesting one of the most intense aerial assaults since the start of the conflict. Russian media, however, is portraying it as a "great victory," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be adjusting its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Discloses Russian Casualty FiguresThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new casualty statistics for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has lost approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with a daily loss of 1,390. The report from Kyiv also states that 7 tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. Since the commencement of the large-scale attack, Russia has reportedly lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine. Estimates from the West put the losses lower, but these are likely minimal.

09:21 Governor: "Dark Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll IncreasesThe death toll in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, following Russian air strikes (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), has grown. Seven individuals, including a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, along with other children, have perished, according to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. "It's a dark day for our region," Kosyzkyj wrote, describing it as a tragic event. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and over 30 injuries in a post on X, expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

08:49 Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced his resignation, as stated by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed at the forthcoming plenary session, Stefantschuk posted on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have also handed in their resignations recently (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These departures form part of a significant overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, wrote the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments will follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: Communities Still StrugglingPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that the Russian rocket attack on Poltawa is one of the deadliest single incidents since the start of the war, during his evening address. He stated that people are still trapped under the rubble and repeated his plea for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Potential Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is planning to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi told Zelenskyy that the situation there is "delicate" and the potential for disaster remains. The plant fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently shut down. Both sides have frequently accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 At Least Two Fatalities in Lviv AttackAt least two people have lost their lives and 19 have been injured in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks More Assistance for RebuildingUkraine is requesting additional help in revitalizing its agricultural sector and facilitating mine clearance, according to the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" newspaper, citing a response from the German government to a query from the Union. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the frontline, with the German government being asked to consider possible support. A higher premium for personnel and the extension of a program for the delivery of generators by the Ministry of Agriculture are also requested. Furthermore, Ukraine has reached out for support in mine clearance in areas near the frontline, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development currently involved in a project for mine detection and clearance.

06:17 Fire following a Russian Drone Strike in LvivA fire has erupted near Lviv's main train station following Russian airstrikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, according to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. Two school buildings were also damaged, with many windows shattered and glass scattered on the streets. Kosyzkyj reported that several Shahed drones were utilized in the Russian airstrike. Air defense and rescue services are on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, according to the mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the conflict zones in the east, but has been targeted by attacks several times since the start of the war.

05:29 Second Wave of Air Strikes Targets KyivThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is under attack by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is responding. Eyewitnesses report multiple explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the utilization of air defense systems. Concurrently, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is on high alert, as the Ukrainian air force announced on Telegram. Poland is activating its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Pledges New Air Defense Systems for UkraineFollowing the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltawa, US President Biden has promised to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I condemn this brutal assault in the strongest terms possible," Biden stated. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and the necessary capabilities for Ukraine to secure its borders." Selenskyy urged western allies after the attack, with at least 51 casualties, to speed up the delivery of new air defense systems to Ukraine and enable already supplied long-range weapons to be used against Russian territories.

02:52 Kyiv Under Renewed Drone AssaultRussia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in repelling the attacks on the outskirts of the capital, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. No information is currently available regarding the number of drones used and any potential damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital that have increased in frequency over the past few weeks.

01:32 Zelensky Wants to Maintain Occupied Kursk regions PermanentlyUkraine intends to keep holding the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk perpetually, as stated by President Zelensky in an interview with American broadcaster NBC News. This occupation is a significant part of Ukraine's "victory strategy," he mentions. However, Ukraine has no intention of incorporating Russian land in its entirety. President Zelensky does not specify if further conquest of Russian territory is planned. The Kursk operation was kept a tightly guarded secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Ukrainian Ministers Resign in Anticipation of Cabinet ShufflePrior to a predicted cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, four ministers step down. These include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a significant role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear if these ministers will move to higher-level positions. "As promised, major government changes are anticipated this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party faction, via Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Advocates Use of Long-Range Weapons after Poltava Rocket StrikeFollowing the fatal Russian rocket attack on the Poltava city, Ukrainian President Zelensky is urging the authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks would become impossible if we could destroy the launch sites of the occupiers, where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky states in his daily video address. According to him, the casualties in Poltava now stand at 51, with 271 injured. More individuals continue to be trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Ousts Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Zelensky has removed Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as indicated by a decree on the president's official website. The parliamentary speaker also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers have previously tendered their resignations. President Zelensky explains that there are adjustments aimed at strengthening the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it needs."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "Residents Described a Extremely Intimidating Moment"Ukraine reports one of the most intense air raids since the war's beginning, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and reports a "highly tense atmosphere" and how residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Execute POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing detained prisoners of war. Investigations have begun into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the office said on its Telegram channel. According to the information available, the Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised. "The invaders laid them face down on the ground and executed them immediately afterwards," the office wrote, citing videos circulating on the internet.

The Commission expressed concern over the Russian airstrike on Lviv and the loss of innocent lives, as revealed by the city's authorities.In response to the increasing tense situation, The Commission urged for more international cooperation and support for Ukraine to ensure peace and stability.

