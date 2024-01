15:53 Russian Gazprom supplies new record volume of gas to China

According to the energy giant Gazprom, it has set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China. According to the state-controlled company, more gas than ever before was transported to the neighboring country within one day via the "Power of Siberia" pipeline. In addition, Gazprom delivered 22.7 billion cubic meters of gas through the pipeline in 2023, almost 1.5 times more than a year earlier. The West has severely restricted its gas imports from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

15:17 "Ultra-charismatic actions" - Ukraine would be open to cooperation with Trump

Ukraine must prepare to work with Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 US presidential election. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba does not see any problems ahead for his country - on the contrary. In recent years, Trump's "ultra-charismatic actions, his reputation and his phrases" have also been noticed in Ukraine. "But who sold the first American weapons to Ukraine? President Trump - namely the Javelin anti-tank defense. Who fought Nord Stream 2 and sanctioned the famous Russian ship Fortuna that laid this pipeline? It was Trump," the minister recalls in an interview with "New Voice". According to Kuleba, "Trump is a person you can work with, you just have to be able to work with him." If he goes to the polls and wins, "he will be very different from President Joe Biden, to whom we are very grateful for everything."

14:45 Video shows destruction of latest Russian radar defense system

Ukraine says it has destroyed a brand new Yastreb radar system, just hours after Moscow said it had deployed the artillery reconnaissance system in the war zone for the first time. The Yastreb-AV was designed to detect HIMARS artillery systems, track missiles back to the launch point and thus uncover enemy positions. At the time of the announcement, the Kremlin had still raved about greater efficiency and "higher survivability on the battlefield".

14:40 Great Britain: Russia attacks Ukrainian defense industry

According to the British government, Russia is particularly targeting the Ukrainian defense industry in its airstrikes. Russia has increased the intensity of its attacks against Ukraine since December 29, according to the Ministry of Defense in London. Russian armed forces have deployed a significant proportion of the cruise missile and ballistic missile stocks built up in recent months. The latest attacks were probably aimed primarily at Ukraine's defense industry - not the energy infrastructure as was the case last winter, the British write on the X platform (formerly Twitter). At that time, Russia had massively attacked thermal power plants, among other things.

14:16 Klitschko sees "very difficult situation in Kiev"

At the start of the new year, the Russian armed forces intensified their shelling of Ukraine. Missiles and combat drones are hailing down on the capital Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitschko is shocked by the damage.

13:50 Norway sends two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark

Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark as part of a training program for Ukrainian pilots. This was announced by Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram, as reported by Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The two jets are therefore intended for training purposes. However, Norway is also planning to provide Ukraine with between five and ten F-16 jets. The country will also send ten instructors for the training mission. The "fighter jet coalition", which is to train Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel, was officially launched by eleven allied countries in July. Training for Ukrainian pilots is currently taking place in Denmark and the USA. In addition, a training center was recently opened in Romania.

13:31 Hofreiter puts pressure on Taurus delivery

Green politician Anton Hofreiter is once again pushing for the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. "Germany has already achieved a lot in the field of air defense. But much more is needed to protect the people in Ukraine, as the recent attacks have shown," said the Chairman of the Europe Committee of the Funke Media Group. "It is particularly important that Taurus is delivered quickly." Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has a duty to "finally get through to the procrastinating Chancellor and ensure that action is finally taken", Hofreiter emphasized. The German government had previously announced that there was "no new status" regarding a Taurus delivery to Ukraine (entry from 12.30 p.m.)

13:15 Russian arrested in Latvia on suspicion of espionage

Latvian security authorities have arrested a Russian citizen on suspicion of espionage. The person is being investigated for collecting information for the Russian secret service on critical infrastructure and military objects in Latvia, according to the security police of the EU and NATO country. The suspected spy had also supported activities directed against the state in other ways, it said - without giving further details. The person, whose gender or identity was not disclosed by the authorities, was arrested on December 20. Numerous data carriers and documents were confiscated during five searches in and around the capital Riga, the statement added.

12:47 London: Russia has deployed a "significant proportion" of its missile stocks

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia has deployed a "significant proportion" of its missile stocks in recent days. "Since December 29, Russia has increased the intensity of its long-range attacks on Ukraine," it said. London also emphasized that the recent large-scale attacks were primarily aimed at the Ukrainian defence industry. This is in contrast to the major attacks last winter, which mainly targeted the energy infrastructure. "Russian planners certainly recognize the growing importance of a relative defense industry as they prepare for a long war," the UK ministry concluded.

12:30 German government: "No new stand" on Taurus

The German government condemns the recent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine as a "war crime", but continues to refuse to provide Taurus cruise missiles. There is "no new status", says government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. At the same time, he emphasized that Germany "strongly" condemns Russia's actions. "The massive attacks on civilian infrastructure are a war crime and are absolutely despicable," says Hebestreit.

12:02 ntv reporter: "Russia is far from finished"

Over the winter months, Russia has been launching one wave of attacks after another on Ukraine. Hopes of emptying armories have so far been disappointed. It is quite conceivable that missiles were saved up in the fall months, explains Rainer Munz. The ntv reporter does not believe that the Russian reserves will soon be exhausted. The weapons industry is "working around the clock", explains Munz. "Russia is nowhere near the end."

11:45 EU sanctions largest Russian diamond producer

The European Union has placed the Russian diamond manufacturer Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Marinychev on its sanctions list. This is in line with the diamond ban that the EU introduced with the twelfth sanctions package, writes EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell on X. Alrosa, based in the central-eastern city of Mirny, is Russia's largest diamond producer. The company is under the control of the Russian state. According to Eurostat, the EU bought around 1.4 billion euros worth of Russian diamonds in 2022, despite imposing sanctions on a number of Russian companies.

11:17 Ukraine reports destruction of latest artillery reconnaissance system

According to their own information, the Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed the Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system recently deployed by the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian armed forces announced this on Telegram. A reconnaissance drone of the Ukrainian special forces detected the system, whereupon the Ukrainians opened "HIMARS fire on the enemy target". The Russian reconnaissance system was thus destroyed. The Russian Ministry of Defense had only recently reported that troops in the North-East Military District were using the "latest Yastreb-AV artillery system". Yastreb-AV is considered to be the most modern Russian radar system used for reconnaissance of artillery positions. With the help of the radar, it is able to track the flight path of enemy missiles and calculate the exact coordinates of the artillery positions. This data is then forwarded to the artillery in order to hit the positions.

10:50 Russia: Twelve Ukrainian drones intercepted over Belgorod

According to Russian reports, Ukraine fired twelve missiles and several drones at the Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of the morning. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russian air defense was able to disable twelve Ukrainian drones. There is no information on casualties or injuries following the latest attack. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that the extent of the damage would be determined in the course of the day. However, the situation in Belgorod "remains tense". According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine used six Totschka-U ballistic missiles and six guided missiles fired from a Vilkha heavy multiple rocket launcher.

10:21 Ukraine reports advance in Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian armed forces have reported an advance in the Zaporizhia region. According to the update on Facebook, they repelled Russian troops near Robotyne. According to the report, Ukrainian troops have forced Russian troops to abandon their positions near the village of Werbowe.

09:54 Röttgen calls for an end to "half-hearted" support for Ukraine

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen has called on Germany and the European Union to provide Ukraine with more military support this year. "If we continue to support Ukraine only half-heartedly, then this will be an agonizing year, then there will be no end to this war," he said on Deutschlandfunk radio. He called on the German government to approve the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. The military aid was not completely selfless, it was about peace throughout Europe. The development of the war depended crucially on whether Kiev received effective support. He also warned against a change of course in US foreign policy in the event of Donald Trump's election in the presidential elections in the fall. Europe must prepare to compensate for US aid to Kiev. However, this is not currently happening, criticized Röttgen.

09:27 Poland calls for longer-range missiles for Ukraine

In view of the recent increase in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, Poland is urging the West to supply the leadership in Kiev with longer-range missiles. "We should respond to the latest attack on Ukraine in a language that Putin understands," writes Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on X. With longer-range missiles, Ukraine could eliminate Russian launch sites for missiles and drones as well as command centers behind the front line. Sikorski also called for a tightening of sanctions so that Russia could no longer produce new weapons with smuggled components.

09:02 ntv reporter: Large-scale attacks depress the morale of Ukrainians

Ukraine is suffering from massive shelling by Russian troops. ntv reporter Gordian Fritz talks about the situation on the ground, observes the same Russian tactics as last year and explains why the Russian arsenal of weapons still seems to be so well stocked despite all the sanctions. "The Ukrainians are experiencing the worst attacks in a long time," he adds. This is also "putting pressure on morale, on the mood in Ukraine".

08:30 Ukraine: Rehabilitation center for soldiers hit in Kiev

According to Ukrainian reports, a Russian missile has hit a rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers in Kiev. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent " with reference to Ukrainian forces. The missile did not explode. It got stuck on the second floor of the building and damaged the roof. According to the report, no one was injured. The medical forces evacuated the center. The warhead was then removed from the rocket and the roof was covered with a tent. A short time later, the center was able to resume operations.

07:59 Mayor of Belgorod urges residents to exercise discretion

Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod have been asked not to distribute photos and videos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian attacks. "I urge you not to take photos or publish videos or photos showing the consequences of the bombings and anything related to the special operation in general," wrote the mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, on Telegram. "This is a matter of our own security". According to him, those who disseminate photos and videos are in a sense jointly responsible for further bombings. "This is tantamount to a crime." The Russian news agency Tass recently reported one dead and eleven injured after Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod.

07:30 US ambassador: Putin has strengthened the Ukrainians' resolve

The large-scale Russian attacks of the past few days have further strengthened the Ukrainians' will to defend themselves, writes Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, on X. "Putin has killed and injured civilians, temporarily deprived thousands of light and warmth, and attempted to break the will of a nation - but he has only strengthened Ukrainians' resolve to defend their freedom," the statement reads. In addition, Putin has strengthened the West's will to support him through the large-scale drone and missile attacks of recent days - "which is important for the security of Europe and beyond". Brink had previously called for more financial support for Ukraine following a massive Russian attack on December 29. "Ukraine now needs funds to continue fighting for freedom," she said.

07:01 ISW: Putin wants to persuade the West to betray Ukraine

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin indicate that "Russia is fighting in Ukraine to defeat the West". During a recent visit to a military hospital, Putin said that Western actors are the real enemies of Russia - not Ukraine. According to the ISW, this indicates that Putin has no intention of negotiating with Ukraine. Rather, he is creating conditions "to convince the West to betray Ukraine through negotiations". The Russian president also emphasized that Western rhetoric had recently focused on how to "end the conflict quickly". According to ISW, this shows "that he will perceive and/or portray any wavering of Western support for Ukraine and any Ukrainian defeat on the battlefield as a Russian victory in this supposed Russian-Western confrontation".

06:33 Ukraine reports 46 explosions in Sumy region

According to Ukrainian reports, the Russian armed forces have attacked the Sumy region ten times in the past 24 hours. This was reported by the region's military administration on Telegram. According to the report, Russian troops used mortars, artillery and rockets - the region recorded 46 explosions over the course of the day. The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka and Yunakivka came under fire. The village of Khotin, with around 2,200 inhabitants, was the worst affected with 24 explosions. The community is located just ten kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukrainian-Russian border. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

06:08 British oil refinery grants loan to company linked to sanctioned oligarch

One of the UK's largest oil refineries is apparently granting loans to an oil company linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch. This was reported by the Guardian. According to the report, documents show that the company Essar Oil UK has granted a "payment facility" of 500 million US dollars to Litasco. Litasco belongs to the Russian oil company Lukoil. Its founder Vagit Alekperov is a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned in April 2022. Although he subsequently resigned as a director, he still has a stake in the company. The two-year contract between Essar Oil UK and Litasco was originally due to end in May 2023, but was extended until June 2024.

05:40 Russia: Ukraine shelling Belgorod in vain

According to Russian reports, Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. Several drones were destroyed during the approach to the city of Belgorod, says the governor of the region bordering Ukraine.

04:29 Selenskyj on Russian bombing: 500 missiles in five days

The number of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has been increasing since the New Year. According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyi, Russia has fired 500 missiles and drones in the past five days. With the series of heavy aerial bombardments at night, the Russian army is demonstrating that it can bombard every corner of the neighboring country.

02:26 Five dead and 130 injured in Russian attack

By the evening, five people had been killed and 130 injured in the major Russian attack on Kiev and Kharkiv. This was reported by Ukrainian media with reference to the state rescue service. "My condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones. May all the victims of Russian terror rest in peace," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

01:25 UN Human Rights Office deplores escalation

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk calls for an immediate de-escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. "Alarming escalation of fighting, dozens of civilians have been killed in Ukraine and Russia," writes the UN Human Rights Office in the online service X. "International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks on civilian facilities." Türk calls for immediate measures to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians and comply with international law.

00:14 Moscow reports successes in air defense

Nine Ukrainian missiles have been shot down over the Belgorod region, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. A terrorist attack on Russian territory has thus been thwarted. The governor of the Russian-occupied Crimea also reported air defense successes. A missile was intercepted over Sevastopol, writes Mikhail Rasvoshaev on Telegram. No one was injured and no damage was caused. Several Telegram messages state that there were loud explosions over various parts of Sevastopol.

23:15 UN Security Council: Situation in Ukraine is getting worse

The current chair of the UN Security Council is pessimistic about the fighting in Ukraine in 2024. "I don't think the situation is improving, it's getting worse," says France's UN ambassador Nicolas de Rivière in New York. The country chaired the committee in January. The number of Russian drone and missile attacks is increasing and they are obviously targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, warns de Rivière. "There is a clear agenda that is clearly aimed at instilling fear in the population."

22:07 Russian attacks on Kharkiv again

Explosions can be heard again in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Ukraine's second largest city, reported this on Telegram. According to the authorities, these are Russian attacks. Residents are called upon to stay in shelters. The air force reports a missile heading towards the city.

