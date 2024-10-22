15:44 Zelensky suggests: If the United States endorses NATO membership, Germany will likely follow suit.

Ukrainian President Zelensky anticipates that an affirmative nod from the USA for Kyiv's NATO application might spur a shift in Germany's perspective. Though France, the UK, and Italy have displayed signs of approval in the NATO scenario, Germany remains hesitant. Zelensky suggests that Germany's position has softened, acknowledging, "this is a fact." However, he brings up Germany's apprehension concerning Russia's response to a NATO invitation for Ukraine. A more powerful alliance backing Ukraine could influence this stance. Zelensky points out, "A more powerful alliance that backs us - a firm yes from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: "Guterres' gift to Putin is a complete joke" According to reports from the Kremlin, UN Secretary-General Guterres is slated to visit Kazan for a meeting with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit. Russia expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral encounter as a "gift to Putin."

14:54 Heads of Cuba and Brazil withdraw from BRICS summit The leaders of state for Brazil and Cuba have withdrawn from the BRICS summit taking place this week in the Russian city of Kazan. As reported by the "Kyiv Independent," citing Russian state media reports, both leaders are unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances." Brazilian President Lula, 78, experienced a minor brain hemorrhage following a fall at his residence over the weekend and will join the meeting via video conference instead. Cuban President Díaz-Canel is reportedly grappling with "serious energy issues" due to the ongoing energy crisis in Cuba, exacerbated by Hurricane "Oscar."

14:22 Weber: "Putin's BRICS endeavor is not flourishing" Putin is endeavoring to guide the BRICS group "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber explains why this is unlikely to result in a genuine, uniform bloc. The participation of a NATO member in the summit is causing concern.

13:57 Xi and Modi arrive in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit. Hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the summit aims to aid Russia in overcoming its isolation due to the Ukraine conflict. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are anticipated to attend. Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with several of them during the summit's side events.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves €35 Billion Ukraine Aid Package

The European Parliament has authorized a new Ukraine aid package worth up to €35 billion. The vote passed with a substantial majority of 518 in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The loan is expected to be distributed next year and will address Ukraine's most pressing financial requirements in the course of the Russian invasion. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as a "strong statement" that Russia, as the aggressor, must pay for the damage in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; instead, interest and repayment will be covered using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Around €210 billion of the Russian Central Bank's assets are frozen under EU sanctions, with estimated annual interest earnings of up to €3 billion.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Rebukes Moscow

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that Russia's "foreign agent" law breaches human rights. The court in Strasbourg found that the regulations are discriminatory and incompatible with freedom of expression. The law, the court stated, does not safeguard national security as claimed by Moscow, but rather serves to intimidate and punish. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the outlawed Memorial organization, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Strives to Create 'Anti-Western Block'

Development Minister Svenja Schulze has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" bloc ahead of the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan. The response, she suggested, should be to provide neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa "better opportunities for fair cooperation," such as enhanced involvement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Schulze remarked, "Putin's bloc mentality, which strives to portray himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world. This is also illustrative of the fact that many of the BRICS delegates are also present at G7 meetings and collaborate effectively with us."

12:27 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village

Russian forces are reportedly in control of the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, as mentioned by Russia's state-run TASS news agency. The village is situated in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, encompasses the industrial Donbass. Both regions are formally annexed but only partially controlled by Russia. Russian forces have been progressively advancing for months, regularly announcing the takeover of often severely damaged villages.

12:10 Munz: It's not about quality with North Korean Soldiers

Intelligence services and countries are pondering over claims of North Korean soldiers potentially fighting for Russia. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz discussed the unconfirmed allegations and speculated on what benefits Moscow might derive if they were accurate. He also mentioned potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Destroys Several Drones

No night without attacks: Ukraine's air defense reportedly shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight. They were primarily intercepted over the central, southern, and eastern regions of Ukraine.

11:20power outage in Enerhodar's power plant cityAs per Russian reports, power has been disrupted in the occupied city of Enerhodar, situated near the eastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia. This occurrence is reportedly due to drone attacks. A fatal casualty was reported in the Ukrainian strike, as mention by Yevhen Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region through a Telegram message. Despite this, air defense remains active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022, with its six units temporarily shut down due to safety concerns. Regular power disruptions for cooling purposes continue to occur due to artillery strikes.

10:50 South Korea ponders weapons supply to UkraineIn response to the strengthening military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is considering providing direct lethal weapons to Ukraine. Diplomatic, economic, and military measures are being prepared for various possible phases of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, such as weapons supply to Ukraine if the situation escalates. A presidential official declared that defensive weapons supply could be considered as a response, and an offensive deployment could be considered if the situation worsens. Up until now, South Korea has only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, including mine clearance gear.

10:20Keling predicts "end of Ukraine"Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of instigating a "proxy war" against Russia. He also predicts that the "end of Ukraine" is imminent, as Russian forces are making steady progress. Kelin explains that Ukraine's resistance is dwindling, and Russian troops are gradually capturing territories daily. He said, "The end of this phase will result in the end of Ukraine." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is despairing, and Ukraine is currently grappling with a critical situation. The Russians now occupy around 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin denies Russia's involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, leading to a British woman's demise.

09:52ISW gravely condemns prisoner killings and use of chemical weapons: Russia persistently violating international lawsRussian forces continue to commit atrocities, including the systematic execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and use of chemical weapons, according to the Institute for the Study of War. This includes the recent execution of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). ISW's investigation found that Russian forces are consistently executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, defying the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. ISW cited a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, where he released a video claiming that Russian forces are now employing chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26North Korea dismisses "baseless allegations" regarding troops deployment in UkraineNorth Korea refutes claims of dispatching its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded allegations." The accusations made by South Korea aimed to tarnish North Korea's reputation and harm its relationship with Russia, said North Korea's representative at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00Putin invites to summit: Friendship has financial boundariesPutin extends an invitation to the large summit in Russian Kazan. The attendance of other countries beyond BRICS countries shows the influence of Russia, China, and other nations, as analyzed by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Nevertheless, one primary distinction exists between this alliance and its Western counterpart.

08:48Stark-Watzinger signs bilateral agreement in KyivFor Federal Education Minister Stark-Watzinger, this is a marked adjustment in her responsibilities: Stark-Watzinger travels to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks. With this visit, she aims to underscore "Germany's continuous solidarity with Ukraine." During her trip, she is expected to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oksana Lissowyj. This agreement replaces an older agreement from Soviet times. The Minister, who has faced criticism over her management style, such as her dismissal of her State Secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking scientific delegation. The new agreement aims to bolster Ukraine's innovative capabilities. This is the second visit of the Minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

07:49Russian Kindergarten: Model of "Liberated" Bachmut RuinsEarly education appears to have no age limit. For several years, Russian youth has been indoctrinated into viewing the military as a glorified institution. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza", a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base last week, where they were introduced to the nationalist youth organization, Yunarmia. As a memento, a sergeant major gifted them a homemade model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut. This model showcases the ruins of houses, a tank adorned with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. It's called "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," to teach the children about Russian liberators.

07:18 Russian UAV Strike Results in Death of Child and Two Adults in SumyThree individuals, including a child, lost their lives in a Russian UAV strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, as mentioned by Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the nighttime attack, which he announced via Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Allegedly Kill Two Ukrainian Prisoners of WarThis isn't the first time: Russian soldiers have been reportedly responsible for the killing of two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region, according to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office. On October 18, the Kremlin forces allegedly captured the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie face down on the ground, and later killed them at close range. The murder of prisoners of war goes against the Geneva Conventions and is a severe war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have begun a criminal investigation in compliance with the laws of war. The Ukrainian ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also reported the incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine will Fall to RussiaDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of being easily influenced by "dictators and autocrats," as she's claimed in the past. Speaking at a campaign event in Michigan, she expresses her belief that Trump can be manipulated through favors and flattery from dictators and autocrats. If he wins the November election, she says, Ukraine will fall to Russia, which will have globally catastrophic consequences. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine. She maintains this cooperation will continue, although she is concerned about Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Suffered Damage from UAVs

As per Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, situated south of Moscow, have suffered damage in Ukrainian UAV attacks. "Initial reports suggest no casualties," said the governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, via Telegram. Emergency services personnel are on-site, and the situation is under control. The extent of the attack on the distilleries in the city of Jefremov and the village of Luschkowski is unclear. Meanwhile, a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, were also harmed in another Ukrainian UAV attack, the local governor reported. Russian air defense units successfully shot down at least six Ukrainian UAVs over the area. There were no injuries.

05:01 Poland Demands Access to Confidential Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan

Poland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, stated that Warsaw seeks to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reported this. When presenting the victory plan, Zelensky mentioned that the full text would not be published and that only selected partners essential for its implementation would gain access to specific sections' secret annexes. Bartoszewski pointed out that Poland was not among the countries granted access to the full details of the plan. "When Germany spoke of providing helmets to the Ukrainians, we supplied 320 tanks. Our contribution was obviously significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister emphasized. "Therefore, I can say confidently that we should have access to these files," he concluded.

04:06 London Extends a Loan of 2.26 Billion Pounds to Kiev for Military PurposesBritain has provided Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (around 4.41 billion dollars) for military purposes, Defense Minister John Healey announced. The British funds can be allocated to develop UAVs with longer ranges than certain long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could also acquire British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia with the money, Healey responded, "They are actively working on improving the range of their UAVs. They will consult with us on how to use the funds and which weapons they require the most urgently." The amount is part of an overall planned loan from the G7 countries, secured by profits from approximately 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 US to Consult with Allies Regarding Alleged Deployment of North Korean Soldiers to Ukraine for Use in the ConflictFollowing reports of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine, the US has expressed concern. "If true, this is a highly concerning development and an obvious deepening of military relations" between North Korea and Russia, said US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the implications of such a dramatic step," Wood added.

01:47 Navalny's Memoir "Patriot" is Released TodayAs a kind of legacy of her husband Alexei, Julia Navalnaya views the memoir "Patriot" of Russia's most prominent opposition figure over many years. The book is released today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. It is a significant testimony to the courage of the sharpest critic of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and the belief in a better future for Russia, says the 48-year-old. She has completed the over 500-page work with numerous family photos and political appearances herself, following Navalny's death.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Ukrainian Troops in Kursk to Persevere Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to endure in the occupied bridgehead situated in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous claims suggesting Ukrainian troops are retreating there, Zelensky asserts: "We're holding our ground, and I salute every soldier for his courage." He has conferred with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the circumstances. "We mustn't forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic function. The war should revert to the land it originally originated from. This is when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," says Zelensky in his nightly spoken address.

23:36 Guterres Plans to Meet Putin According to Russian government announcements, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will interact with President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia since the initiation of Russia's large-scale offensive in Ukraine. This meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for Thursday at the BRICS group summit in Kazan, Russia's southwest, as per the Kremlin's declaration. The meeting between Guterres and Putin will also cover "current international issues" alongside UN activities, encompassing "the Middle East crisis and the Ukraine situation".

22:24 Zelensky: USA to Fund Ukrainian Drone Production Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses that the USA is planning aid worth 800 million dollars for the manufacturing of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine appreciates this assistance. We have to safeguard our sovereignty regardless of worldwide political threats," says Zelensky in his nightly spoken address.

21:51 Report: South Korea Contemplates Sending Intel Officers to Ukraine According to South Korean media claims, Seoul is mulling dispatching intel officers to Ukraine after allegations about North Korea sending troops to Russia. As per a report alleging intel sources, the administration and the military are "thinking about deploying an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intel officers and specialists in adversary strategies." South Korean personnel could then interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers if they get apprehended by Ukrainian troops, the report says. They would also provide Kiev with data on North Korea's military techniques.

You can review all previous developments here.

The European Union's approval of a €35 billion aid package for Ukraine could strengthen its position in the ongoing conflict and further solidify its stance against Russia's invasion. This could potentially impact the European Union's relationship with the European Union, as France, the UK, and Italy have expressed support for Ukraine's NATO application, while Germany remains hesitant due to concerns about Russia's response.

In light of the European Union's commitment to providing financial aid to Ukraine, the The European Union's stance towards the Ukrainian application for NATO membership could become more favorable, which could, in turn, influence Germany's perspective. This could signal a shift in the balance of power in the region, potentially swaying Germany's position and paving the way for a more unified European Union response to Russia's actions.

Read also: