15:42 Kiev can generate more electricity again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities that were lost due to Russian attacks, according to Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration. Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter views Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest diplomatic rapprochement between Germany, the UK, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and the UK are advocating for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expressed his concerns about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deemed not resolute enough, to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and the UK have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, particularly that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany needs to assume stronger leadership roles in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin would be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in response to a question about whether he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen urges more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticized.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It remains unclear whether the NATO countries have managed to acquire the seven air defense systems the Ukraine is requesting to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO countries plan to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will contribute and for how long. All are agreed on one thing: A confrontation with Selenskyj like at the last summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, a year ago, should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mine clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was hit by drones in the Voronesh region northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources (see entry 08:44). The 9000 square meter depot was attacked by drones, says a member of the security services. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant explains.

13:03 Russia: Plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protective system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian death in Ukrainian attack on HorliwkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Horliwka, a city in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was written by the city's mayor, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "heavy attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen interview causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front in Ukraine is worsening, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are being delayed. There is also growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians launched two rocket-propelled grenades at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the grenades hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alarm in the Saporischschja regionAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced an air raid alarm in Saporischschja on Telegram.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChersonFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. The "Café Lito" building was also on fire. The building was reduced to its foundations. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine negotiation willingness from Putin

According to US experts' assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no genuine willingness for negotiations after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding his offensive war against Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington reports that Putin demanded Ukraine's capitulation through "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own statements, Ukrainian intelligence agents, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Air Force, set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced this on social media. The area is currently under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was set in a logistics center where tanks and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched against targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram short message, they also mention that Russia fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force does not report whether the missiles were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion occurred in a warehouse in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, reported this on social media. Gusev states that all drones were shot down. Debris from the falling drones allegedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev mentions an evacuation but does not report injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems in Odessa destroyed

Two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander missiles were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Yuzhny port.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Pavlohrad's governor, Serhii Lysak, reported this on social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. The Russians also shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of casualties was reportedly 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, and 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted pictures of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported that Ukrainian forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireAfter an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly under almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were reportedly shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 engagements took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev stated that the defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw Jar

Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to an Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian forces had forced them to withdraw from a part of the village. Chassiw Jar has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a previous Wednesday air raid, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but according to the Ukrainian Air Force Commander, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, Mikola Oeschtschuk said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "The joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again dominate the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again dominate the region.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene, however. No damage has been reported from drone wreckage, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

