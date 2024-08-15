15:40 Selensky reports the capture of the Russian city of Sudsha

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command Post in Kursk Region

Ukrainian troops have advanced into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, and Kyiv has set up a military command post to manage the area under its control. The command post will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the urgent needs of the local population, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command post. Syrskyi also reported that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 settlements and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces Additional Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced an increase in troops and resources for the border regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk, adjacent to Ukraine. Belousov stated in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan for additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in coordination with other security agencies. The main focus is on the Belgorod region, and Belousov will personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The goal is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. The plan involves better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Ukrainian ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the nearly two-and-a-half-year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant advancement. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have pushed forward, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has sparked widespread surprise among the Russian population about the state of the state border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has long since evolved into a war of images, with video footage of destroyed military positions and media outlets reporting alleged partial victories. Moscow is now exploiting the ongoing Kursk offensive to promote yet another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians flee border region: "We hid in the bushes"After Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatjana Anikejewa to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian missile intercepted over LgowFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexej Smirnow, ordered the evacuation of the district of Gluschkowo, which lies northwest of Sudscha. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in that area. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have been brought to safety so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgow in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexej Smirnow. Falling debris injured two residents, he reports.

13:18 Russia: Claims to have taken village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian government in Moscow. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reports this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia has shifted to more active sabotage" After suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of restraint. Extremists from the right and left played an important role in this.

12:11 Little relief for eastern front despite advance into Russian territoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to keep the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhij Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian general staff counts 58 battles. This is the highest number of battles reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would cause great stir in Russia" Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to stop the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit claims to have retaken village in KurskThe Russian troops have retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit. General-Major Apti Alaudinow expresses this in Russian state television. Such reports on the course of the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fledThe situation in the Kursk region attacked by the Ukrainian military remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the region complain that they have been abandoned by the Russian leadership and the military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows a similar declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko stated that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and USA Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to a statement from the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate businessmen initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later failed to stop it. The act cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I laugh when I read media speculation about a large operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "It all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight on Thursday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, according to reports.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Costing $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "Essentially, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. Job ads seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian oblast of Kursk must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that around 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed at the military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had reported that it had initiated a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a government official, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive. When he was taken to a police station, he struck a police officer. The US government has not yet commented on the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian reports. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, local authorities said. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office said. Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack, the responsible governor Oleh Kiper added. No Russian statement is available.

21:50 Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alarm in the BundeswehrDefense Minister Boris Pistorius calls for increased attention after security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We have reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off entrances, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered lab tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This has already been commissioned," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we have to wait for further investigation results and act calmly. We trust the proven cooperation with the responsible investigative authorities," Pistorius said (also see entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in spy scandal involving RussiaThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time in the case against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes espionage for Russia. Ott is accused, among other things, of having commissioned another employee as a civil servant in the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, on behalf of an MP from the right-wing populist FPÖ party, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Ott and the former FPÖ MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets. They both face up to three years in prison. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thus endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU sees Defense Ministry Responsible

Police and state security are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said in Cologne in front of the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-guarded German Armed Forces bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

