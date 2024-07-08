15:40 Governor: One dead in attack on Russian Belgorod Oblast

At an Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod, according to the local governor's statements, a civilian was killed. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three more people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism, those scoundrels in the Kremlin are bringing out"President Zelensky reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error was responsible for the damages at a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism, those scoundrels in the Kremlin brought out, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," said the Ukrainian president at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanked all those who had posted videos online, "on which it is clearly visible that it was not just a part of a missile or a fragment, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a missile launched from the city outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses PutinThe German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine sharply - including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. The spokeswoman of the Foreign Office in Berlin demands that Putin "immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people." "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could promise the country annual revenues of around 40 billion euros, which is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision about peace not without UkrainePresident Zelensky announced retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed nationwide. The Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council, said Zelensky during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, his country expects concrete steps from its allies regarding the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision about peace not without UkrainePeace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make a decision about it without Ukraine's involvement. Tusk made this statement during Zelensky's visit to Warsaw. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its efforts to become a NATO member.

14:24 After Putin Talk: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO", Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is completely impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the most powerful military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be preserved and Article Five of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense obligation in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiating readiness and peace will look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiating readiness and peace look", writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerow writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian military has reportedly attacked Ukrainian air defense bases according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Targeted were also military industry installations. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry reports. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

The official losses on the Russian side, according to reports from Kiev, remain high: 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have died or become incapable of continuing to fight within one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry's daily reports on Russian losses in Ukraine also mention the loss of 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts roughly 15,700 armored vehicles and roughly 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be making great efforts with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, his country having taken over the EU-Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as the Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV-station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics often behaves in a way that is not in line with the European Union's core principles, namely liberty within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an overly close proximity to what I consider the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

During daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the eastern part of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A building, the nature of which was not specified, was hit by a rocket, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Raid on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's hospital was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the Most Severe Attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the most severe in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the city of Kryvyj Rih in central Ukraine, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack, according to local authorities. Multiple impacts were reported. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will be Much More Violent Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of war developments in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more violent than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and Russian determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Weapon deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by drone hunting footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine needs to be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who the key players would be. Orban surprised everyone by suddenly arriving in Beijing today.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angers NATO summit over insufficient defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal by the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as the Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius added: "We will see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Research: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war-making capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-making capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. According to Kremlin sources, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place during the official visit. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - Threat avertedFour strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airfield Olenja, leading to an alarm being raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles are reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The airforce reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people in the east and south are advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-declared "Peace Mission": Orban lands in ChinaThe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." There, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is already the third surprise overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary assumed the rotating EU Council Presidency at the beginning of July. Previously, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for a sustained increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they only have half of what Russia now spends on tanks annually. We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike JohnsonAt the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit in this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, via Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit the Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kyiv. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be provided. A specific delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp also promised "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kyiv (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the Behoerde had not used the funds.

