15:26 Two economic models call for higher spending on the German military in the face of a possible Trump victory

Multiple Economists Push for Higher Spending on the Bundeswehr. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more heavily called upon regarding security in Europe. "That will cost us a lot of money." However, Schnitzer warned: "At the same time, we must not overspend in other areas." Britain is a "warning example." There, the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "Therefore, we must once again examine the debt brake, it restricts us more than necessary and should therefore be reformed," said the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany wants to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its economic output on defense for the first time this year.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes against Wagner Group in MaliThe spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian fighters of the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, seem to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white bodies in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, and not just the kind that allowed them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will certainly not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusov.

14:19 Zelenskyy Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Most Challenging" - and Visits Special Forces ThereThe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces fighters," he writes on online services. "I am grateful for their courage and their heroic deeds behind enemy lines," he added. Zelenskyy describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the most challenging" during his visit to the area around the frontline city of Vovchansk and tells the members of the special forces: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne likely captured - Fighters disputeRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporishshia region for some time. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have probably captured "the entire Robotyne" based on geolocated video footage. However, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria task force, disputes this, stating that the situation in this sector remains "unchanged" to the Kyiv Independent. The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government will not change course due to Russian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany, a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office said. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," they said. Russia has been arming for years and is conducting an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, stating that this could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The USA and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons reaching as far as Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"Following the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin has expressed his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as reported by the Kremlin. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin further emphasized, expressing his confidence that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of the relationship between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan head of state. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU has reportedly detained six suspects in Odessa who were allegedly involved in sabotage for Russia. According to the SBU, they set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the orders of the Russian intelligence service FSB in June and July. They were reportedly noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinAccording to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko said that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during his recent talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valaam in Lake Ladoga: "There is absolutely no rejection." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also included discussions on the prices and prepayments for oil supplies.

10:59 Figures in the Hundreds of Thousands - Kyiv Reports Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has once again estimated the losses of the Russian army. According to their data, over 1,300 soldiers were neutralized within a day, bringing the number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Western observers' numbers vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence agency put the figure at 315,000 in December 2023. In a citizen dialogue at the end of May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin Continues to Fund Soldiers - Russians Debate Rising AirfaresUkraine continues to target Russian infrastructure, with attacks having an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, reports ntv-reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow is increasingly having to invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Prepares for Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov to "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on July 30, with a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, expected to attend.

09:35 At Least 23 Injured in Ukraine in One DayAt least 23 people are injured in Ukrainian attacks on Sunday, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian Opposition Challenges "Agent Law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, is filing a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, reports "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Killed of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion at a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians come together on Sunday to honor the more than 50 lives lost, calling on their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka was seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 Mystery Jet Ski Washes Ashore on Turkish CoastCould Ukraine have a new water drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jet Ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert believes it to be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports suggest it's equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side. Others suspect they could be additional fuel tanks to extend range. The Jet Ski's seats appear to have been replaced with various electronic control units and a Starlink antenna for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying it "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian DronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with a guided missile, according to a Telegram post. Russia, meanwhile, claims to have intercepted 39 drones fired from Ukraine. "Air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region northwest of Moscow, near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No more happy singles movies: Duma deputy wants to punish "divorce propaganda"Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestia". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and banning the portrayal of "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and propagating it, especially for those unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma committee for family protection, fatherhood, motherhood, and childhood. He believes that society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those with many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years, but not all political leaders follow it - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS journalists reportedly have accreditation withdrawn in ParisThe Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly withdrawn the accreditation of four journalists from the Russian news agency TASS in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS previously reported that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympic Games, but the competitions in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only participate as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No ceasefire with further occupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he says in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms the previous line of his government. In his view, three important conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states remain united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasizes.

05:37 Russia: Drone debris causes fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has been set on fire by drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reports. "According to initial information, there are no casualties." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneUkraine has reportedly launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk, according to Russian reports. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings but provides no further details. Drone attacks are also reported in other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is reportedly damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over stationing of US missiles in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, is puzzled by the lack of public debate in Germany ahead of the decision to station US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the intention to station them, but by the fact that there's no public debate in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the 'Rheinische Post'.

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's foreign minister suggests Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that Hungary, following Viktor Orban's controversial statements about the EU, the US, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy", praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the US for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Bartoszewski describes Orban's current policies as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish". Poland, unlike Orban, "does not do business with Russia," Bartoszewski says.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airport in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can certainly be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence service GUR. "Precision at almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia uses this airport to launch bombers for rocket attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propagandist Killed in Fighting in MaliIn clashes in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the Wagner group is also said to be among the dead, according to media reports. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo allegedly showing his body is circulating online. On the Telegram channel, which Fedjanin described as a "soldier community", the 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various places throughout Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The soldier chief, Yevgeny Prigoschin, who died in a plane crash almost a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters via "Grey Zone".

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of NovemberUkraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state said that Kyiv will begin "detailed talks with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia will not participate.

You can read all previous developments here.

1. The President of the Council, Monika Schnitzer, emphasized that while investing more in defense is necessary, Germany should not overspend in other areas.

2. The Five Wise Men, led by President of the Council Monika Schnitzer, warned against neglecting important areas outside of London, like Britain has done.

Read also: