15:24 Selenskyj: "What cynicism the bastards in the Kremlin are displaying"

President Zelenskyy reacted angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense system error caused damages to a children's hospital in Kiev, instead of a targeted missile strike. "What cynicism from the scoundrels in the Kremlin, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a deliberate missile attack that killed and injured so many people," said the Ukrainian president at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelenskyy thanked all those who posted videos online showing that it was not just a part of a missile but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed in a statement that a missile launched from the city outskirts caused the damages.

15:07 German government directly addresses PutinThe German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, including one on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev, in sharp terms. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office in Berlin urges Putin to "immediately end this attack war on so many innocent civilians and children." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit to clearly support UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion euros to Ukraine annually, which is expected during the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without UkrainePresident Zelenskyy announced retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which Ukrainian sources claim 29 people were killed. Ukraine will also apply for a UN Security Council meeting, said Zelenskyy during his visit to Warsaw. Additionally, Ukraine expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening its air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without UkrainePeace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk said in Warsaw during Zelenskyy's visit. Both leaders signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 After Putin Talk: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO", Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is completely impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be maintained and Article Five of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "Such is the willingness for negotiation and peace from Russia's side"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been reported killed and around 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is war against civilians. Such is the willingness for negotiation and peace from Russia's side", German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerov wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian military has reportedly attacked Ukrainian air defense bases according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Targeted were also military industry installations. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry announced. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

Official figures from Kiev show high personnel losses on the Russian side: 1200 Russian soldiers reportedly died or were unable to continue fighting within one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's daily reports on losses, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry also reported that the enemy had lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be making every effort with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to give that impression: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as the Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians are free to travel to China, according to the Green politician. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics often behaves in a way that is not in line with what it should be," he said. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are, in my opinion, not in line with the core principles of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an unhealthy proximity to certain political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

During daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's hospital was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the Most Severe Attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the most severe in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Strike on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile strike, according to local authorities. Multiple impacts were reported. There was damage to the administration building of an industrial company.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will be Much Bloodier than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel-Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately twenty explosions, believed to be from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the dpa news agency. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyy Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyy. In the early afternoon, Selenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with a Small Aircraft

Deliveries of weapons from the West are being delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by footage of a drone hunt. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky – with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine should be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community should create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would be achieved or who would be the key players. Orban had unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius frustrates NATO summit over insufficient budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise of the SPD, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war-making capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-making capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin sources, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will be held. For western observers, it will be interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger averted

After the takeoff of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airbase Olenya, an alarm was raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially mitigated, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is already the third surprising overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer is advocating for a strengthening of defense spending. Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is planned. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, in a Telegram message. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit the Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peaceEstonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. NATO membership for Ukraine is not negotiable, and the accession process is irreversible," Karis said in an interview with the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine will receive a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Earlier, Veldkamp had also promised "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

