15:14 Fatalities occur in extensive Russian drone assault

Former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz sees the strong performance of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party (BEW) in the three state elections in September in the east as a call for negotiations to end Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "The message coming from these events is: At long last, listen to us! We want peace politics. We want to live, not die," Krenz stated to the "Tagesspiegel" at a "75 Years of GDR" event in Berlin, as reported in its online edition. Krenz commended the demand of the state premiers of Saxony and Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU and Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, as well as the Thuringian CDU chairman, for stronger efforts towards a diplomatic solution in the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old former deputy, confidant, and successor to DDR state leader Erich Honecker also praised the stance of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "I believe he has a good position. I agree with him on this issue," said Krenz. Krenz and Schröder have a long history dating back to 1980 in Bonn and 1981 in East Berlin. At the time, Krenz was the head of the communist youth organization FDJ, and Schröder was the chairman of the Young Socialists.

13:52 "Space for Losses" - Withdrawal from Areas Believed to be Part of Ukrainian Strategy

The Ukraine is implementing a strategy described by military analyst Mykola Bielieskov of the state-run Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies as a "trade of space for losses." This strategy involves withdrawing from besieged cities after exacting as much of a toll in personnel and material as possible from the Russians. "It's about how much they lose before they realize it's hopeless," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian drone battalion. Due to the relentless attacks, some Ukrainian commanders would prefer to abandon a position or settlement if it reduces their own losses in personnel.

13:14 Ukraine: Russia Prioritizes Protection of Crimean Bridge Over Similar Objects on Its Own Territory

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, discusses the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimean Bridge area on TV channel Espreso. "Indeed, they have a need to replenish their stocks," says Pletenchuk. "The Russians have indeed deployed a significant amount of large anti-aircraft systems there. And they're not doing this without reason. They need missiles, it's no coincidence." Russia is prioritizing the protection of the Crimean Bridge over some "no less important objects on the territory of the Russian Federation itself," the spokesperson told the channel. The bridge serves more of an ideological than purely logistical function, he says. Ukraine has set a goal to permanently destroy the Crimean Bridge, but so far, this has not been achieved due to its good protection. The structure has been damaged twice by attacks.

12:48 Merz: If the West Retreats, Russia Will Appetite for More

CDU leader Friedrich Merz warns in a guest article for "Focus" that one should not be deceived or allow oneself to be deceived about the nature of this conflict. "Putin is destroying a political order in Europe that we built with Russia, not against Russia, after 1990," he writes. Neither Europe nor NATO has committed any provocations or breaches of contract that could even remotely justify starting such a conflict against Ukraine, Merz says. If Ukraine remains steadfast and the West continues to support it, Russia will realize that further military violence is senseless, he says. However, if the West retreats, "Russia has won and will want more."

12:14 Russian Opposition Activist Dadin Reportedly Dies Fighting for Ukraine

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin has reportedly died while fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army. He is said to have died in battles around Kharkiv, journalist Xenya Larina writes on the platform X. There has been no official confirmation from Kyiv. Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in Russia in 2015 for repeated unauthorized protests. He had demonstrated peacefully against Kremlin policies. His sentence was revised after 15 months, and he was released. In 2023, he went to Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the conflict.

11:34 Ukrainian Brigade Shows Video of Impressive Drone Strike on Russian Tank

The 60th Brigade of Ukraine has published a video showing what appears to be the impressive destruction of a Russian tank using a drone in the Donetsk region. The clip shows the drone's strike causing an extreme explosion that sends the tank's turret flying high into the sky.

11:06 Several Civilian Deaths and Many Injured in Russian Attacks

At least four people were killed and at least 30 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine yesterday, "Kyiv Independent" reports.

10:33 Wuhledar Defender Reports Massive Russian Artillery Superiority

A defender of the city of Wuhledar in eastern Ukraine reports massive Russian artillery superiority, making it difficult for the Ukrainian forces to advance against the enemy. The defender also highlights the urgent need for more support from Western allies to restore the balance of power in the conflict.

According to Ukrainian sources, the proportion of artillery ammunition now favors the Russian side by 3 to 1. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who defended Wuhledar until its recent withdrawal, reports a significantly worse scenario regarding the number of artillery systems. During the late summer, the Russians had a 10 to 1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar. A soldier questioned, "How can one of our artillery systems fight against 10 of theirs?" This soldier also mentioned that if the Russians concentrate their efforts on a particular area, they can overwhelm the Ukrainian defense.

09:59 Russia Launches Drone and Missile Assaults on Ukraine

Ukrainian Air Force states that Russia launched 87 drone attacks over Ukraine throughout the night. They managed to intercept four missiles, successfully destroying 56 drones and two missiles. An additional 25 drones were presumably shot down using electronic warfare measures.

09:13 Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Apologizes to Ukraine for Delay in F-16 Delivery

A video circulating in Ukrainian channels shows Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing to Ukraine at the GLOBSEC Forum for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets. She aimed to deliver them at the war's start but faced long discussions about their appropriateness. Denmark has promised Ukraine 19 fighter jets, but a shortage of pilots and time-consuming training have only allowed a few F-16s to be deployed in the country to date. The Russian invasion started in February 2022. Denmark is among the countries that typically lead weapons deliveries, while other nations tend to hold back.

08:31 "Kyiv Post": Several North Korean Officers Killed in Rocket Attack

According to the "Kyiv Post," more than 20 soldiers, including six North Korean officers, were killed in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk on Thursday. Intelligence sources suggest the North Koreans were there to consult with Russian colleagues and observe personnel training before an attack.

07:50 Ukraine Destroys Several Russian Combat Positions with Storm-Shadow Missiles

Ukrainian armed forces report the destruction of three combat positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd combined army of Russian forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states the actions were carried out by air force and artillery units in collaboration with other defense components, utilizing Storm-Shadow missiles and GMLRS missiles. Ukraine has been using the British Storm Shadow for some time, but as of yet, only the non-long-range version has been authorized for use, with no clearance for the long-range variant. GMLRS can be fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and have a range of around 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Efforts Struggling and Increasing Financial Incentives

Russia plans to continue offering large sums to new conscripts who agree to military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the coming years. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlights reports indicating that current recruitment initiatives are achieving less success, and escalating financial incentives imply "that current recruitment efforts are failing to meet the continuous generation of new forces that the Russian military depends on to preserve its offensive momentum in Ukraine." The ISW anticipates medium- to long-term limitations on the number of recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can produce, and heightened financial incentives will unlikely mitigate these constraints.

06:20 Russia Expert Predicts Major Challenges and Counteroffensive Opportunities for Ukraine

Russia expert Mark Galeotti posits in a guest article that Ukraine, armed with new equipment, could form brigades and launch a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. Galeotti believes there is an opportunity for Ukraine to utilize longer-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow. Even without such weapons, Kyiv is successfully employing its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots. On the Russian side, finding soldiers has become increasingly difficult despite lavish incentives, with a labor shortage and dwindling military equipment stocks remaining key challenges. Galeotti identifies the main threats to Ukraine in the strengthening of EU forces opposed to supporting Ukraine and a potential victory of Donald Trump in US elections.

05:40 Five Republicans Express Concerns Over Hungary's Growing Ties with Russia and China

Five Republican US senators raised concerns over Hungary's growing ties with Russia and increasing cooperation with China after their visit to the country. The delegation included Senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven. Senator Jerry Moran expressed alarm over Hungary's ties with Russia and the deterioration of its democratic institutions, urging closer coordination between Hungary and its allies. "It is in our collective interest that our nations work closely together. We urge Hungary to heed the warnings of its allies and respond." Hungary is a strategic ally of Russia within the EU. Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly obstructed aid for Ukraine, advocated for negotiations, and often echoed Kremlin arguments. Hungary has condemned the war but refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

03:27 Air Defense Repels Missile Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense units are said to have thwarted a Russian airstrike on Kyiv, as per the Ukrainian military's Telegram messaging app. No specifics were disclosed.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the USA Returns to Moscow

Russian Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, is reportedly concluding his diplomatic stint. He's reportedly heading back to Moscow, according to Interfax, as stated by a Foreign Ministry representative. As per "Vedomosti", Antonov's return is imminent. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Antonov has served as the ambassador in Washington since 2017.

23:46 Russia: Mass Executions of POWs - 93 Soldiers Killed

Credible evidence suggests that Russian invading troops have been executing Ukrainian prisoners of war in large numbers. Yuri Belousov, head of the war department of the General Prosecutor's Office, revealed to a national broadcaster that they now have information about 93 of their soldiers who were killed on the battlefield. Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed this year, with the trend starting in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has worsened," he said.

22:14 Speculation: Potential Territorial Concessions by Kyiv for NATO Membership?

Ukraine continues to strive for the recovery of territories occupied by Russia in the last decade. However, challenges such as a lack of personnel, weapons, and support from the Western alliance persist. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now indicates that Kyiv is preparing "significant decisions" for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12, involving Washington and other countries. As reported by the "Financial Times", Ukraine's new strategy involves seeking military and diplomatic assistance from its allies to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Western diplomats and an increasing number of Ukrainian officials suggest that substantial security guarantees could form the basis for a negotiated solution, with Russia maintaining de facto, if not de jure, control over the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Discussions also include the possibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member within this context.

21:23 Analysts: Russia Suffers Three Times More Equipment Losses, Ukraine Awaits Tank Deliveries

Russia is losing, on average, three times more equipment than Ukraine and is "continuously depleting its stocks of inherited Soviet equipment, while its production, like that of Ukraine, only covers a small fraction of what it loses," says Jakub Janowski, an analyst from Prague working for the Dutch Open-Source Intelligence monitoring unit Oryx. While Russia currently has an advantage in terms of mobilization potential, workforce, and production capacities, Polish analyst and Rochan Consulting director Konrad Muzyka warns that time favors the Russians. However, Janowski believes that even with more soldiers and greater firepower, Russia could face significant issues if the West strengthens its support. Furthermore, several deliveries of promised military equipment are still pending. According to Oryx, Kyiv is still anticipating the delivery of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored personnel carriers, 1200 troop transport vehicles, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34 Ukraine Claims Downing of Russian Bomber, Wreckage Pictures Surface

The Ukrainian military asserts to have shot down a Russian combat aircraft. The bomber was reportedly hit on Saturday near the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk province, as per the head of the local military administration. Images depict the charred remains of an aircraft that crashed into a house, resulting in its ignition.

You can review all previous developments here.

With regards to the Ukraine conflict, some analysts argue that the European Union should engage in diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine, considering the strong performance of parties such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party (BEW) in recent elections in eastern Germany. In the context of the war in Ukraine, the European Union, as a major political and economic bloc, has a significant role to play in promoting peace talks and finding a resolution to the conflict, considering the implications for Europe's security and stability.

Read also: