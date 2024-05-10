15:13: Minister Schulze inaugurates prosthetic center in Ukraine.

The German Development Minister, Svenja Schulze, inaugurates the largest prosthesis production workshop for war casualties in Ukraine. Situated in Lviv, Western Ukraine, this facility was built with a budget of 1.8 million euros and forms a part of a larger orthopedic center. The center trains professionals and is interconnected with a rehab center. At the opening ceremony, Schulze remarks, "This is a place of hope, a place of strength." Countless individuals have lost limbs, arms, or even their lives due to unexploded landmines, grenades, or collapsed structures.

14:48: Zelensky announces Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms the assault by Russian troops. Allegedly, Russian forces commenced an offensive targeting the Kharkiv region. Ukraine remains resilient, as Zelensky added, "We are engaging them with our troops, brigades, and artillery." Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry revealed that Russian military forces attempted to breach Ukraine's defense lines in the Kharkiv region.

14:09: Ukrainian scouts scout the enemy in Bachmut

Although occupied by Russia, Ukrainians continue to linger in Bachmut. Fears of the enemy flowing inland loom large if the region succumbs. Scouting operations persist, as they seek opportunities to infiltrate enemy defenses while operating under constant danger of discovery.

13:47: Russian troops march one kilometer in Kharkiv

According to a report, Russian troops have propelled one kilometer into the Kharkiv oblast in north-eastern Ukraine near Vovchansk. This information was shared by a high-ranking Ukrainian military figure as stated by Reuters. The Russian military expected to push ten kilometers further into the oblast, presumably for establishing a shield zone. The Ukrainian armed forces, in turn, struggle to prevent the Russian advance.

13:28: Civilians evacuate Vovchansk

The Kharkiv oblast in northern Ukraine remains unsettled amid rumors of potential Russian ground offensives. According to Ukrainian sources, a Russian breakthrough has been prevented yet. As a result of the heightened Russian artillery attacks, Ukrainians are reportedly exiting Vovchansk and its surroundings. The British "Guardian" refers to an interview with Tamaz Gambarashvili - Vovchansk's military administration head - on "Hromadske", who acknowledged: "The majority are moving independently. However, we're also providing transportation for those who don't have personal means."

13:11: Lange deciphers naval parade: "Putin is not as powerful as he wants us to believe"

Annually, Russia showcases extensive armored vehicles and other military apparatus at the Victory Day parade. However, this year, considerably fewer items were displayed. Defense expert Nico Lange elucidates the significance of the Moscow images and the misconceptions the West should avoid.

12:42: Ukrainian reinforcements ensure defense of Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported sending reinforcements to the border area in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv. The purpose is bolstering the troops to defend against Russian attacks. The forces were able to repel Russian attacks featuring armored vehicles earlier in the day, yet the confrontation persists, "with various intensities."

12:31: Governor: Russian forces attempt breakthrough in Kharkiv

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, disclosed Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian border. Amid heightened shelling of Vovchansk, adjacent to the Russian border, Sinehubov remarked through Telegram, "The attacks were repelled, and our forces confidently obtained their positions and maintained their ground. Russia doesn't have the means to advance towards the city of Kharkiv." The Russian actions are deemed provocations.

12:13: Woman killed by Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast

A fatality and injury ensued from a Russian shelling incident in Sumy Oblast. The Ukrainian state news agency, Ukrinform, relayed details of the tragedy: a 64-year-old woman perished, while a 17-year-old girl sustained injuries. The victim's granddaughter is identified in the region prosecutor's office's Telegram statement, which reads: "At 07:10 a.m. on May 10, 2024, the occupiers, for an hour, fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Esman community's Shostkynskyi district."



Figure: Destroyed House in the Town of Bachmut



Figure: A Ukrainian Army Tank Fires Towards Russia

“Ukraine Faces Long-Term Power Shortage after Russian Attacks”:

Ukraine is experiencing a severe energy crisis following Russia's repeated assaults on its infrastructure. According to a report from Ukrainian state energy provider Ukrenergo and Kyiv Independent, there have been five major attacks on the central and western regions of the country since the start of the year. These incidents have left the country with a significant energy deficit, prompting the need for further restrictions on commercial and industrial energy usage. Despite efforts to import energy from Europe, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, warned that the shortage may not be fully resolved due to the damage caused by these attacks. To help alleviate the crisis, Ukraine has turned to neighboring countries like Poland for assistance.

“FDP Parliamentary Group Opposes Excluding Defense Spending from Debt Brake”:

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliamentary group is against the proposal to exclude defense-related expenses from the country's debt brake. In a statement made in Berlin, group leader Christian Dürr emphasized that defense spending relies on political decisions, not the debt brake. He added that it would be necessary to reevaluate the budget in the coming weeks to make these decisions. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had previously advocated for exempting certain military and crisis preparedness spending from the debt brake, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP objected, stating that restructuring the national budget is the preferable approach for boosting the economy.

“Mayor Confirms Kharkiv Attacked by S-300 Missile, 26 Buildings Destroyed”:

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, reported that the city was struck by an S-300 missile fired by Russian forces late last night. As a result, an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were wounded, while three houses caught fire, with two being completely destroyed and one partly damaged. An estimated 26 buildings and over 300 windows were damaged in the attack.

“Putin Reappoints Mishustin as Prime Minister”:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has named his former prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, as a hopeful replacement for the upcoming presidential term. This announcement was made by the speaker of the lower house of parliament on Friday.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces Report 95 Skirmishes in 24 Hours”:

The Ukrainian General Staff has revealed that there have been 95 skirmishes in the last day, with the Russian military conducting six rocket attacks, 80 air strikes, and 127 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on Ukrainian forces and civilian areas.

“Munz: Putin's Nuclear Weapon Threat is a Political Bluff”:

ntv correspondent Rainer Munz analyzed Putin's repeated warnings of Russia's nuclear forces at the Red Square military parade for Victory Day. He explained that Putin is likely using this threat as a political tactic to strengthen his position on the global stage. Additionally, Munz mentioned that Ukrainian drones could potentially pose a risk to Russia, as they have become increasingly capable of disrupting the country's military activities.

“ISW: Is Moscow's 'Nazi' Remark a Precursor to Invading Moldova?”:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's recent accusations of a "Nazi-like genocide" in Moldova may indicate Moscow’s intentions to take over the entire country. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) speculate that this rhetoric suggests a shift in Kremlin's strategy and could result in a broader Russian advance for full control of Moldova. The pro-Russian opposition bloc "Moldovan Victory" also participated in the Moscow military parade, meaning that Moscow might use these political actors to destabilize the entire country. The ISW warns that Moldova's democracy and potential EU accession process are at risk.

A drone attack on an oil refinery in the Russian region of Kaluga has caused fires, destroying three containers holding diesel fuel and one with heating oil, according to a report from the Russian state news agency RIA. The incident was attributed to Ukrainian forces by unconfirmed sources from the emergency services.

In Kiev, Ukrainian officials claim that about 980 Russian soldiers lost their lives or were otherwise rendered unable to fight within a single day. Since the war's beginning in February 2022, over 479,710 Russian soldiers have been considered "eliminated," according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The report detailed further losses in Russia's military, including five more destroyed tanks (7434), but these numbers cannot be independently verified.

Russian forces suffered 302 attacks in Sumy oblast during a 24-hour period yesterday, primarily focused on eleven communities along the border. Eleven communities experienced assaults from mortars, drones, rockets, and artillery, as well as explosives dropped by drones on two communities. No injuries or casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv, the SBU arrested a 45-year-old man who was allegedly spying on Ukrainian positions. Authorities allege that this individual tracked Ukrainian positions for Russian intelligence and was caught at his home in the Vovchansk district, with a confiscated cell phone containing correspondence with Russian officers.

Ukrainian military forces managed to intercept and destroy all ten drones launched by the Russian army during the previous night and also shot down two anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In Kharkiv, houses were damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of a Russian airstrike. One person was injured. The Kyiv Independent reported hearing five blasts in the city.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed the importance of Western unity during his visit to Washington, claiming that only a united America and Europe could withstand Russia's "expansionist ambitions" and the ambitions of other forces seeking power and domination.

Finally, a drone was reported to have been intercepted by Russian air defense units south of Moscow, causing no injuries or damage.

08:12 Russian Kaluga: Oil Refinery Catches Fire After Drone Attack

A Russian oil refinery in Kaluga has sustained a fire following a Ukraine-launched drone attack, according to a news outlet's report, which cited insiders from the emergency services. This tragic incident caused three containers filled with diesel fuel and one with heating oil to be destroyed, inflicting extensive damage.

07:51 Kiev Reports: 980 Russian Soldiers Eliminated in One Day

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reveals that their side has inflicted significant casualties on Russia in a single day, with 980 soldiers dying or becoming incapable of fighting. Since February 2022, approximately 479,710 Russian soldiers have reportedly been "eliminated." The Ukrainian ministry provided additional data, such as 5 additional destroyed Russian tanks (7434), but these claims remain unverified.

07:29 Russian Forces Attack Sumy Oblast Over 300 Times

The officials of Sumy oblast report that Russian armed forces attacked their region more than 300 times in a single day. These 60 separate incidents targeted numerous communities along the border, with mortars, drones, rockets, and artillery used in the assaults. Additionally, drones dropped bombs on two different communities. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

07:03 Suspected Spy Arrested in Kharkiv by SBU

The Ukrainian security service, known as the SBU, has apprehended a man from Kharkiv for allegedly spying on Ukrainian positions. He's accused of relaying the positions to Russian intelligence officers, as per information revealed by the SBU in a report. The captive, whose identity hasn't been disclosed, was apprehended at his residence in the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv. Authorities also seized his phone holding purported correspondence with Russian officers.

06:34 Ukrainian Military Intercepts and Destroys All 10 Russian Combat Drones

Ukrainian officials announce that they have successfully intercepted and destroyed all ten combat drones launched by the Russian military during the previous night. The Ukrainian air force also claims to have shot down two anti-aircraft guided missiles. The fate of the missiles is currently unknown.

06:09 Kaluga Governor: Ukrainian Drone Fire Results in Company Inflames

The governor of the Russian region of Kaluga reported that a blast at a company occurred due to a Ukrainian drone attack. He confirmed the fire had been extinguished, and no casualties were reported. Details regarding the identity of the company in question are scant, though.

05:16 Kharkiv Suffers from Russian Airstrike: One Injured, Houses Damaged

The city of Kharkiv experienced an airstrike by Russian forces, which resulted in a house fire. One individual sustained injuries, and five explosions were heard, as revealed by the city's mayor on Telegram.

04:25 Pistorius: "America & Europe United to Deter Russia's Aggression"

During a meeting with US officials in Washington, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of Western unity in the face of Russia's expansionist aims and the desire of other nations to obtain power and control.

03:14 Moscow Drone Intercepted by Russian Air Defense Units

Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin reported that Russian air defense forces intercepted a drone south of Moscow, causing no casualties or damage. Eyewitnesses have not verified the occurrence.

01:20 President Zelenski urges EU membership for his country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continuously advocates for his nation's entry into the European Union. In his daily video address, he shared, "Our country and its people deserve this, and so does the European Union – not just politically." The EU gains strength by not leaving anyone who shares its values on the outside. Kiev anticipates that the actual accession negotiations will commence in June.

23:22 Czech initiative brings artillery shells to Ukraine in June

The initial batch of ammunition obtained from EU allies through the Czech-led initiative will be delivered to Ukraine in June, according to Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with ARD. In February, Pavel revealed that 500,000 155mm shells and 300,000 122mm shells had been identified outside Europe, which would be purchased and transported to Ukraine if the required funding became available. Several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, France, Denmark, and Slovenia, have since contributed to the Czech initiative. This support could pave the way for delivering 1.5 million shells to Kiev. The first shipment, containing 180,000 shells, will arrive in June, with further contracts for over a million more shells in the works.

22:01 Kiev reduces nighttime street lighting due to Russian attacks

Kiev's city administration will scale back nighttime street lighting in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, causing significant power shortages. Serhii Popko, head of the Kiev military administration, made the announcement. On Wednesday, Russia targeted oblasts in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, and Vinnytsia, causing widespread damage to the energy infrastructure. Two hydroelectric power plants suffered forced shutdowns as a result of the attack.

21:32 Ambassador Mathernova envisions Ukraine's EU membership by 2030

Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, views a 2030 timeline as a realistic window for Ukraine's entry into the European Union. While admitting that precisely predicting when Ukraine will join the EU is "like looking into a crystal ball," she notes that the European Commission recommended initiating accession talks with Kiev in November 2023. However, four additional reforms must be implemented before these negotiations can begin. The European Council agreed to pursue talks with Ukraine in December the following year.

20:59 President Zelenskyi removes head of bodyguard after thwarted assassination plot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismisses the leader of his bodyguard team following a foiled assassination attempt. In a decree, Zelensky announced the "dismissal of Serhiy Leonidovich Rud from the position of Head of the State Security Department of Ukraine." On Monday, two guards were arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Zelensky. The Ukrainian domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, reported that it had dismantled a "network of agents" linked to the Russian secret service FSB, which had been preparing to execute the assassination attempt.

20:32 Oligarch Kolomoisky held in custody for alleged contract killing

A Kiev court has issued an arrest warrant for oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky in a murder case. He will be detained without the option of bail until July 7. Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's wealthiest businessmen, was arrested in September 2023 on charges of fraud and money laundering linked to his oil and gas holdings. The Prosecutor General's Office has accused Kolomoisky of ordering the murder of a Crimea-based lawyer over two decades ago, following the lawyer's refusal to cancel a shareholders' meeting decision that disfavored the oligarch.

20:14 Zelensky reinstates former commander of Ukrainian support forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reappoints Dmytro Hereha as head of the Ukrainian support forces after replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets in March. Following Zelenski's reshuffling of military leadership positions, including ousting Ukraine's top military commander, Valery Salushnyi, Hereha was dismissed and Yakovets was appointed in his place. After serving for only two months, Yakovets was dismissed. The Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold a vital role within the military – providing operational support to combat units.

At 7:59pm, a notification for the missing president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Petro Poroshenko disappeared from the official Russian Interior Ministry website. It's believed that Russian media outlet Mediazona discovered these wanted notices for both Ukrainian leaders over the weekend, only to have them swiftly removed. The profiles were likely added by a Russian Interior Ministry office in the occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk during the latter part of February. Whatever the reason behind their addition, they're now gone.

