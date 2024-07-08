15:07 German government addresses Putin directly after missile attack

The German government strongly condemns the heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, including one on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. A spokesperson for the German Foreign Office in Berlin urges Putin to "immediately end this war of aggression against so many innocent people." The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is "dramatic in large parts."

14:55 Insider: NATO Summit to Show Clear Support for UkraineThe NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge around 40 billion Euros to the country annually, which is expected during the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without UkraineUkrainian President Zelenskyy has announced retaliation for the massive Russian rocket attack, which reportedly killed 29 people nationwide. Ukraine will also request a UN Security Council meeting, Zelenskyy said during his visit to Warsaw. The country also expects concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening Ukraine's air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on Peace Not Without UkrainePeace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without Ukraine's involvement. Both leaders signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 Orban: Putin Does Not Intend to Attack NATOPutin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced. "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO is - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is maintained and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered as an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russian negotiation readiness and peace will look"The diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital is also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russian negotiation readiness and peace look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow urges his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow writes on Telegram after a massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Airforce bases attacked

The Russian military, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian airforce bases. Targeted were also military industrial facilities. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reports. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day

Personnel losses on the Russian side, according to official figures from Kiev, remain high: Within one day, 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting in the war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry reports in its daily updates on Russian losses that the enemy has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban "speaks not for Europe" in Beijing

Despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to present himself with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, Orban cannot speak for the European Union as Hungary's prime minister in this regard. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distances himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, so the Green politician. "I was there myself. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not what it should be." Instead, Hungary's prime minister often represents views that are not in line with the European Union's core principles of liberalism within and assertiveness without, but rather seeks an overly close relationship with what I perceive as the wrong political leaders.

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city Pokrovsk, according to the regional governor on Telegram. A missile hit an unspecified building, the governor added.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. At the site of the heavy attack, a children's clinic was destroyed. The search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency as he stood near a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive missile attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Several impacts were reported in the city. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects the intensity of the war developments to significantly increase in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the supply of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with missiles. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets Polish leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small aircraft

Weapon deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who the key players would be. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles in the night. According to its own reports, Russia had attacked with six Kh-101 missiles. The three destroyed missiles were over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damage.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO summit over small defense budget

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his dissatisfaction publicly for the first time since the coalition agreement of the traffic light government. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get certain things going as fast as Zeitgeist and threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilities

Sanctions have barely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly in the face of the arms buildup at the moment, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber

The Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kiev.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, according to Kremlin statements, discussions will be held about Russia's invasion in Ukraine. For Western observers, it will be interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, that Modi, to the annoyance of Kiev, did not attend the peace conference in Switzerland in June initiated by Ukraine. India's trade with the raw material giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiev - danger averted

After the start of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially averted, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third unexpected overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for the continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries by around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. 'If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks.' We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives minority leader, on Wednesday. This is evident from Johnson's official calendar. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There is concern over future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives reported that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. Ukraine's NATO membership is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible", says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again", says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers. In addition, large quantities of ammunition are part of the deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This is confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system will be provided was announced in June by the previous government in The Hague. No precise delivery date is mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow last Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine is dissatisfied because the agency has not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

