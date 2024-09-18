15:07 Fatal Shooting Occurs at Russian E-commerce Company's Headquarters

16:43 India to Keep Buying Russian Oil, Unless Sanctions Impact ThemThe Indian administration has acknowledged that they will keep purchasing Russian oil without hesitation, if they're not under the influence of sanctions. This information was released by "Ukrajinska Prawda" through Reuters news agency. "If businesses are exempt from sanctions, I will definitely buy from the most affordable supplier," stated Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He further added that India isn't alone in this, as European countries and Japanese companies also procure Russian oil. India is reportedly 88% reliant on oil imports and is among the world's top three oil consumers and importers. Russia's trade with India has reportedly doubled since 2022.

16:05 Munz: Kremlin Unbothered by F-16 AircraftAlthough Western F-16 fighter jets are now in use in Ukraine, the Kremlin remains indifferent due to the lack of authorization to launch missiles deep into Russia, as explained by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow.

15:45 Kremlin Labels Stoltenberg's Remarks on Long-Range Weapons as 'Risky'Russia has denounced Jens Stoltenberg's remarks as "risky". He had suggested in an interview with "The Times" that it would not be a breach of Russia if Ukraine was granted permission to attack targets deeper into Russia using Western weapons with extended range. "This imprudent disregard for the Russian President's statements is a myopic and unprofessional move," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Russian President Putin had threatened that if countries allowed the deployment of longer-range missiles by Ukraine, this would directly draw these countries into the conflict.

15:17 Experts Identify Explosives and Military Equipment in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantIn the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, armed troops of Moscow and military equipment have been stationed. Additionally, anti-personnel mines have been planted between the inner and outer fences. This information was disclosed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the report, the IAEA experts were prevented from visiting certain sections of the turbine halls throughout the reporting period. The NPP was taken over by Russian soldiers at the beginning of the war, and international experts have been monitoring the security situation with apprehension ever since. Just four weeks ago, a cooling tower caught fire.

12:41 Kremlin Fears Intensification of Tensions in Middle East Following Pager ExplosionsAfter hundreds of pagers detonated in Lebanon, the Kremlin in Moscow has expressed concern over a potential escalation of tensions in a volatile region. "Whatever happened, it will surely lead to an escalation of tensions," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov on Wednesday. The region itself is in a precarious situation, and "every incident like this has the potential to be a trigger," he added. The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the incident as another "act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon."

12:24 Ukraine Raises Budget by Ten Billion Euros to Compensate SoldiersUkraine has approved an additional spending budget of over ten billion euros, with the majority allocated for the military. This increases the budget by around 13% to over 81 billion euros, a record for Ukraine. The budget adjustments were necessary to pay soldiers, among other things, their September frontline bonuses.

11:36 Sharma: F-16 Aircraft Won't Provide a Magic Solution for UkraineUkrainian President Zelenskyy is advocating for 128 F-16 fighter jets to establish air superiority over Ukraine. However, only around 60 have been promised by Western nations, less than half of what's required. Despite this, ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma views it as a achievement that deliveries and pilot training have begun. However, there are already initial issues with the weapon.

11:16 Ukrainian Intelligence Confirms Attack on Ammunition DepotA source from Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency has confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the attack on the large ammunition warehouse in Russia's Toropez occurred last night. The depot allegedly housed ballistic missiles, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and guided bombs. The attack "completely erased the depot from existence," the source said. Following the impact of Ukrainian drones, a "massive explosion" occurred. The SBU is working in collaboration with military personnel to gradually diminish the enemy's rocket arsenal, which is wreaking havoc on Ukrainian cities. Plans are underway to conduct similar attacks on other Russian military facilities.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Qualified to Bid for Ramstein ContractUkrainian drone manufacturers can submit bids for tenders organized by the Drone Coalition under the Ramstein format for the first time. Representatives of Western Ukraine supporters meet in Ramstein every few weeks. According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the tender series will consist of two lots: one for the production of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and one for interception drones. The ministry views this invitation to bid as a significant boost to Ukrainian production. All submitted bids will be evaluated by members of the Drone Coalition. Winners will receive contracts for further testing. If successful, the Ramstein states plan to commission the winners of the competition for production.

10:27 Video Evidence Emerges of Attack on Russian Ammunition DepotThe Kremlin has not made an official statement, but the governor of the Tver region had already announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack had caused a fire. It is likely that it is a large weapons and ammunition depot. Residents were evacuated, and videos of the fire are circulating on the internet.

11:14 Nine Wounded in Kharkiv, Two Perish in Zaporizhzhia The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, endured another intense Russian aerial assault yesterday. Explosions caused by guided bombs rocked various regions, resulting in nine injuries. This attack belongs to a series of harsh civilian assaults. On Sunday, a precise bombing claimed the life of a woman and left 43 individuals, including four minors, injured. Russian aerial bombardments also targeted villages in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, causing the deaths of two individuals.

10:04 Ukraine: Energy Infrastructure in Sumy Attacked Repeatedly Energy facilities in Sumy, a northeastern city in Ukraine, suffered attacks by Russian drones as per local officials. There were no reported casualties, but the recurring assaults have added stress to the energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russia targeted the energy infrastructure of Sumy with rockets and drones, causing power outages for over 280,000 households.

09:56 Ukrainian Armed Forces Report 1,130 Russian Casualties Yesterday The Ukrainian armed forces recorded 1,130 Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the preceding 24 hours. Since the initiation of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has reported 637,010 enemy fatalities. In the past day, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transportation and fuel vehicles, and six tanks.

09:05 Ukraine Announces Plans for Deployment of F-16 Fighter Jets The Ukrainian air force has finalized deployment plans for Western F-16 fighter jets. The military and defense ministry have completed all tasks as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address. Also, discussions focused on increasing the aircraft fleet and enhancing pilot training. Many in Kyiv advocate for extended basic pilot training due to frequent heavy losses. Currently, training lasts 40 days. Ukraine is scheduled to receive around 60 F-16 jets, but only a small number have been delivered so far.

08:39 Russia Repels Ukrainian Drone Assaults on Multiple Regions Russia claims to have repelled Ukrainian drone attacks on numerous regions. Russia's air defense system is said to have shot down 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, as reported by the state news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry. More than half of the drones were downed over the Kursk border region, with the remaining drones being shot down in other border regions, such as Bryansk and Belgorod, and western regions like Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a significant munitions depot in the city of Toropets, causing a fire that forced residents to evacuate.

08:12 Military Bloggers: Ukrainian Attack Heavily Damages Russian Ammunition Depot Based on reports from military bloggers, Ukrainian forces had a successful attack on a Russian town in Tver. The incident resulted in the burning of an ammunition depot that contained numerous tons of ammunition and rockets. The facility reportedly has been expanded significantly and houses 42 fortified bunkers and 23 storage facilities and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin claims the situation in the region remains under control, according to his Telegram channel. Ukrainian military bloggers conclude that substantial damage has been inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.

07:45 Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader Alarms Over Russian Influence in Germany The Green Party's deputy parliamentary leader, Konstantin von Notz, is urging a current affairs debate in the Bundestag on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Detailed examinations of internal documents from the Russian propaganda factory SDA show irrefutably the cunning techniques by which Russian agencies infiltrate our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the interior politician. "With AfD, BSW, and other allies spreading Russian narratives in the public sphere and parliament, harmful alliances are being formed to undermine German interests jointly."

06:22 Russian Trolls Distribute Fake Videos About Kamala Harris Research by Microsoft reveals an intensification of Russian disinformation campaigns against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group linked to the Kremlin, known as Storm-1516, has produced two deceptive videos since late August, seeking to discredit Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One deceptive video shows an alleged Harris supporter attacking an attendee at a Trump rally. The other video features an actor spreading a false claim that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 accident, leaving her paralyzed, and then fled the scene. Both videos are reported to have gained millions of views, as claimed by Microsoft.

06:00 Fires and Explosions in Russian Tver Russian media claim that a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian region of Tver caused a fire. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone is said to have started a fire in the western side of Tver, leading to partial evacuations of residents, as reported by Tver’s governor, Igor Rudenya, on his Telegram channel. Firefighters are currently attempting to control the blaze. The location of the fire has not been specified immediately. The Russian military is reportedly still battling off a "massive drone attack" on the city. Tver, with a population of around 11,000, is known to house a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 news report from the state agency RIA.

03:57 Russian Regions Report Drone Assaults Ukraine allegedly assaulted various regions in western Russia using drones, as per local governors. Seven drones from Ukraine were brought down in the Smolensk region, close to the border with Belarus, according to Governor Vasily Anochin via Telegram. Russian air defense shot down a drone above the Orjol region, Governor Andrei Klichkov reported on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian assault drones were taken down in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz via Telegram. Kyiv claimed that the attacks targeted vital military, energy, and transportation infrastructure crucial for Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Triangle Trade: Washington Examines Uranium Trade with China The U.S. authorities are investigating rumors of bypassing the restriction on Russian uranium imports to the U.S. by China. There are suspicions that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia while simultaneously exporting its own production to the U.S., according to Reuters, citing sources from the government. "We are worried that the Russian uranium imports prohibition may be circumvented," said Jon Indall from the U.S. Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to shut off the Russian pipeline and suddenly have everything coming from China instead. We asked the Commerce Department to look into this matter." The Commerce Department initially did not respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Insider: America to Boost Oil Reserves An insider revealed that the U.S. government is planning to refill its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. targets a purchase of up to six million barrels of oil, according to a knowledgeable source. If completed, this would be the largest purchase for stockpiling since a historic release in 2022. In response to increasing gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government released massive amounts of oil from its strategic reserves in 2022, then a "largest release of oil reserves in history."

00:45 Casualties in Saporischschja Attack Russia launched an overnight attack on the Saporischschja region, killing at least two civilians and injuring five more, reported Governor Ivan Fedorov. Later, Fedorov specified that Russia had "heavily attacked" the community of Komyshuvakha in the region, damaging several houses and an infrastructure facility. Emergency services are still on the scene, assessing the extent of the destruction, announced "Kyiv Independent."

23:38 U.S. UN Representative: We've Seen Zelensky's Peace Proposal The U.S. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that they had reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's newly proposed "peace plan." The "European Pravda" reported this from a press conference at the UN headquarters. "We've examined President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it could be effective. We need to figure out how we can contribute to this effort," she added. The U.S. ambassador expressed hope for progress in the peace discussions without elaborating further. Thomas-Greenfield was likely referring to the "Victory Plan" strategy announced last month by Zelensky.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Unidentified Flying Object turns out to be Birds A false alert in Latvia has been finally clarified: a suspected incursion of the Latvian NATO member state's airspace by an unknown object was actually harmless. The unidentified object, approaching from neighboring Belarus and crossing the eastern region of Kraslava, was determined to be a flock of birds. This information was provided by the Latvian news agency LETA, citing the air force. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense in Riga stated that an unidentified object had been detected, resulting in NATO interceptors deployed at the base in Lielvarde to intervene. However, they could not find any suspicious objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Sign Cybersecurity Agreement Moldova and Germany aim to strengthen their cooperation against "Putin's hybrid warfare" via a cybersecurity agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin has strategic objectives to continue using hybrid warfare against Europe, specifically Moldova, as a means to destabilize the region, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated in Chisinau. "However, this is exactly why we're intensifying our own efforts." By supplying IT equipment, exchanging information, and conducting training, they aim to "protect Moldova from cyber attacks and expose disinformation."

The European Union has not yet announced any decision to impose sanctions on India due to its continued oil purchases from Russia.

Despite the European Union being a significant importer of oil and gas, it has not publicly stated its stance on continuing to procure Russian oil like India.

