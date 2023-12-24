15,000 arrests in anti-drug operation

Sri Lanka launches a large-scale operation against dealers. Addicts are also arrested and sent to a rehab center. The quantity of drugs seized is rather limited. There is clear criticism from activists.

According to the police, almost 15,000 people have been arrested in a controversial large-scale anti-drug operation in Sri Lanka. During the week-long operation, which was carried out together with the military, more than 13,660 suspects and almost 1,100 addicts were arrested, the police in the Asian country said.

The addicts were taken to a detoxification facility run by the military. A total of almost 440 kilograms of drugs were seized, including cannabis, hashish and heroin. Considering the size of the operation, this is a rather manageable amount. By way of comparison, several tons of drugs have been discovered in the port of Hamburg alone in recent years, which in turn is likely to be only a fraction of the actual quantity sent through the hub.

The activist Ambika Satkunanathan spoke of a "farce" with regard to the quantity seized in Sri Lanka. "Given the drugs likely to be in circulation and the reports of an alleged increase in use, this is a small amount, especially compared to the time and resources spent." Around 22 million people live in the island nation.

Human rights activists sharply criticized the large-scale operation. It was carried out without a search warrant, explained lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah. Satkunanathan criticized that the searches were not carried out on the basis of evidence, but had "only targeted poor areas". The police are arresting drug users and small-time dealers, but are not concentrating on major drug traffickers.

The operation in Sri Lanka is reminiscent of the once degenerate anti-drug campaign in the Philippines, where addicts were also persecuted. Thousands of people fell victim to the authorities' actions there.

Source: www.ntv.de