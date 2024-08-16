Skip to content
148 election posters damaged in Dresden

A new state parliament will be elected in Saxony in two weeks. In Dresden, posters of various parties have been vandalized.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
The unrest in Dresden did not target a specific political party, according to police.
For state parliament elections - 148 election posters damaged in Dresden

In Dresden, unknown perpetrators have damaged a total of 148 election posters of various parties. In the village of Cossebaude, 79 posters were torn down and left on the sidewalk, as the police reported. In the district of Trachenberge, 69 posters were splattered with paint bags.

The property damage could not initially be quantified. According to current findings, the acts occurred on Wednesday or Thursday, with the damage being discovered on Thursday evening. It is not apparent that the attacks targeted a specific party, a police spokesperson said. The authority is investigating the case of vandalism.

