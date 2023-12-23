Reutlingen - 14-year-old tries in vain to steal articulated lorry

He probably had a different idea: A 14-year-old is said to have tried in vain to steal a truck in Walddorfhäslach ( Reutlingen district). With the key in the ignition, the truck was parked in the teenager's residential area late on Friday evening, the police reported on Saturday. He probably saw his chance and tried to start the truck several times. However, the neighbors became aware of the 14-year-old due to the many stalling attempts. The teenager fled - but was discovered shortly afterwards by the police in a public bus. He was handed over to his mother.

