14-year-old raped by multiple perpetrators

In late July, a shocking incident occurred in the Lower Saxony town of Cloppenburg: A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by multiple men. The perpetrators remain at large. Authorities are now hoping for a tip from the public.

The police in Cloppenburg are searching for a suspected rapist and are appealing to the public for assistance. The incident, according to the wanted notice from investigators, took place on July 23rd. A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by multiple men. The perpetrators have not been apprehended yet.

The victim, according to the statement, is from the district of Cloppenburg. The rape occurred in Cloppenburg around 11:30 PM. The exact location of the crime is not being disclosed by the police.

One of the perpetrators, according to investigators, was wearing a distinctive jacket. The police have released a comparison image of the black college jacket, which bears the inscription of the US football team "Las Vegas Riders" on the back. Authorities are now seeking individuals who recognize this jacket and can provide information about the wearer's identity. Potential witnesses are urged to contact the Cloppenburg office.

