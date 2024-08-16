Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsCollege jacket

14-year-old raped by multiple perpetrators

The leather jacket should bring luck

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The words 'Las Vegas Riders' are written on the jacket.
The words 'Las Vegas Riders' are written on the jacket.

14-year-old raped by multiple perpetrators

In late July, a shocking incident occurred in the Lower Saxony town of Cloppenburg: A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by multiple men. The perpetrators remain at large. Authorities are now hoping for a tip from the public.

The police in Cloppenburg are searching for a suspected rapist and are appealing to the public for assistance. The incident, according to the wanted notice from investigators, took place on July 23rd. A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by multiple men. The perpetrators have not been apprehended yet.

The victim, according to the statement, is from the district of Cloppenburg. The rape occurred in Cloppenburg around 11:30 PM. The exact location of the crime is not being disclosed by the police.

One of the perpetrators, according to investigators, was wearing a distinctive jacket. The police have released a comparison image of the black college jacket, which bears the inscription of the US football team "Las Vegas Riders" on the back. Authorities are now seeking individuals who recognize this jacket and can provide information about the wearer's identity. Potential witnesses are urged to contact the Cloppenburg office.

The description of one of the assailants includes a distinctive college jacket.The police have circulated an image of the black jacket with the "Las Vegas Riders" logo from the US football team.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public