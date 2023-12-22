Investigations - 14-year-old left behind in crashed car dies

A 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured and left unconscious in a car after an accident in Moers on the Lower Rhine has died. The boy succumbed to his serious injuries three days after the incident on Friday, according to the police. Four car occupants are said to have left him alone on Tuesday night despite his condition. The car had left the road and crashed into two trees.

Rescue workers were alerted via the emergency call function of a smartphone and came across the completely destroyed car, in which they found the critically injured man. According to the investigation, a 17-year-old had been at the wheel of the car and an 18-year-old had been a passenger - both were uninjured. Two other occupants - also aged 17 and 18 - were slightly injured. Investigators found empty bottles of alcoholic beverages in the car. The driver is under investigation.

Source: www.stern.de