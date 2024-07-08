Accident - 14-year-old gets off the streetcar - hit and seriously injured

A 14-year-old girl was hit by a car while getting off a tramway on Sunday evening in Berlin-Weißensee. According to the police, she was severely injured and this was announced on Monday morning.

The girl got off the tram around 5:30 pm at the stop Rennbahnstraße/Berliner Allee and crossed the street there. She was hit by a car driven by a 42-year-old woman. The girl fell to the ground and sustained several skull fractures and a broken femur. She was taken to a hospital, had to undergo surgery, and is currently on the intensive care unit. It was initially unclear who was at fault.

The tram driver was also taken to the hospital due to shock. Since the car driver behaved suspiciously according to police reports, her blood was drawn and her car was impounded.

The police are investigating the suspicious behavior of the car driver involved in the accident on Rennbahnstraße/Berliner Allee. The streetcar that the girl was exiting is a common mode of transport in Berlin's traffic. On busy Berlin streets like this one, accidents involving cars and streetcars unfortunately occur.

Read also: