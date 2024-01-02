Skip to content
14-year-old charged with murder of peer

Almost four months after the violent death of a 14-year-old in Lohr am Main in Lower Franconia, the public prosecutor's office has brought murder charges against a boy of the same age. This was announced by a spokesperson for the authorities in Würzburg on Tuesday. The "Main-Post" had...

A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Main-Spessart - 14-year-old charged with murder of peer

Almost four months after the violent death of a 14-year-old in Lohr am Main in Lower Franconia, the public prosecutor's office has brought murder charges against a boy of the same age. This was announced by a spokesperson for the authorities in Würzburg on Tuesday. The "Main-Post" had previously reported.

Source: www.stern.de

