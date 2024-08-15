Skip to content
14-year-old after knife attack, not life-threatening

A 13-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another boy with a knife. The victim is out of danger, and the alleged attacker is being admitted to a psychiatric facility.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
A 14-year-old boy who was severely injured with stab wounds on Wednesday in Geseke is no longer in critical condition. Police and the public prosecutor's office announced this. The alleged attacker, who was arrested shortly after the incident, is only 13 years old and therefore not criminally responsible. However, he is known to the police for violent crime. The youth welfare office has taken him into custody and he has been placed in a locked ward of a youth psychiatric facility.

The stabbing was reportedly triggered by a trivial argument among young people. The 14-year-old sustained injuries that were initially assessed as life-threatening.

The trivial argument among young people led to a serious crime, the stabbing. Despite being underage, the alleged perpetrator has a history of violent crime with the police.

