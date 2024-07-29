- 14 injured in explosion and fire at BASF plant

An explosion with subsequent fire at the headquarters of the chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen has resulted in 14 employees suffering minor injuries, according to the company. They are currently being treated at the on-site clinic, a company spokesperson in the second-largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate confirmed. The fire has since been extinguished by the plant's fire brigade. The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

Within and outside the premises, environmental monitoring vehicles have been deployed. These have detected slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the site and in adjacent areas. "There was never any danger to the public," the company stated. The explosion occurred in the southern part of the world's largest chemical company.

BASF explosion: Fire department warns residents in and around Ludwigshafen

According to the Ludwigshafen fire department, the fire in the southern part of the plant released combustible gases. It warned residents in the neighborhoods of Friesenheim, Oppau, and Edigheim that they may experience odor nuisances and visibility impairments. The affected area should be avoided. Windows and doors should be closed, and ventilation and air conditioning systems should be turned off.

Following the announcement, BASF shares fell by up to 2.8 percent at their peak and were the biggest loser in the DAX index. In October 2016, five people died in an explosion accident at BASF in Ludwigshafen. A fire broke out during work on a pipeline, followed by explosions of flammable liquid gases.

