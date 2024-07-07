Skip to content
14 injured in an accident on the A3

Five cars are involved in an accident on the A3 near Wiesbaden-Medenbach. 14 occupants suffer injuries. Much about the crash is still unclear.

14 people were injured in the accident. (symbolic image)
At an accident on the A3 near Wiesbaden-Medenbach, 14 people have been injured. Five cars were involved in the accident in the late afternoon, as the fire department reported. The details of the incident were initially unclear. According to the fire department, the injured sustained light to moderate injuries.

Due to the accident, the left and middle lane of the autobahn were blocked. Traffic continued on the right lane and the shoulder. Despite the blockage, a longer traffic jam formed.

The accident on the A3 in Hesse, close to Wiesbaden-Medenbach, was a unfortunate incident involving multiple cars. The Freeway authorities will likely have to investigate multiple vehicles, including five that were involved in the accident. Despite the accident causing disruptions in the traffic flow, especially in the left and middle lanes, drivers in Wiesbaden continue to navigated cautiously.

