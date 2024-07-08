14:55 Insider: NATO summit will show clear support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. At the meeting in Washington, it is expected that the 32 NATO countries will pledge around 40 billion Euros to the country annually. The NATO itself will not take an active role in Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision about peace not without UkraineUkrainian President Zelenskyy announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, over 29 people were killed nationwide. Ukraine will also apply for a UN Security Council meeting, Zelenskyy said during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, his country will count on concrete steps from its allies regarding strengthening the Ukrainian air defense at the NATO summit this week.

14:38 Tusk: Decision about peace not without UkrainePeace in Ukraine can only be with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk said in Warsaw during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit. Both signed a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to become a NATO member.

14:24 After Putin talk: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATOPutin does not intend to attack NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. Attacking NATO - not just for Russia, but for anyone in the world - is completely impossible, as it is the strongest military alliance, Orban said. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be maintained and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense obligation in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will look"The diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital is also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace look," writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Our defense capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine demands more air defense systemsUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urges his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defense capabilities are still insufficient," Umerov writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian missile attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed in the morning and dozens were injured.

13:30 Russia: Airforce bases attackedThe Russian military, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian airforce bases. Targets also included military industrial facilities. "The targets of the attack have been achieved. The designated objects were hit," the ministry states. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one dayPersonnel losses on the Russian side, according to official figures from Kiev, remain high: A total of 1200 Russian soldiers are reported to have been killed or incapacitated in one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the conflict in February 2022. The Defense Ministry, in its daily reports on Russian losses, reports that the enemy has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to present himself with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, he cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distances himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often not what it should be," Habeck said. "Instead, it frequently represents a viewpoint that, in my opinion, is not in line with the core ideas of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an often too close proximity to certain political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nineThe death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was also destroyed. The search for victims in the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to sevenThe Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency as he stood near a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over thirty injured in attack on Kryvyj RihIn the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people were killed and over thirty were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts were reported in the city. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the supply of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of dead, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hitThe Ukrainian military administration reports that Kiev was attacked by the Russian army in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were over twenty explosions, apparently from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the German press agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets Polish leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who the key players would be. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles in the night. According to their own reports, Russia attacked with six Kh-101 missiles. The three destroyed missiles were over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO summit over small defense budget

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure in his first public statement since the coalition budget deal of the Traffic Light coalition. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get certain things going as fast as Zeitgeist and threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I'll have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have barely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly in the face of the arms buildup at the moment, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, were killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow - first visit since war beganIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. For Western observers, it will be interesting to see, Peskov said in advance, that Modi refused to attend the peace conference in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - danger avertedAfter the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was called for the entire Ukraine due to the air raid. Missiles were reportedly heading for Kiew and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially averted, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third unexpected overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than there are in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. 'If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks.' We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled to take place. The support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people may have been in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible", says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again", says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system would be made available was announced in June by the outgoing Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev.

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin because the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied because the Behavior had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

