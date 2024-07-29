14:50 Kiev Military Explains Background of Attacks against Wagner Group in Mali

Speaker of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR), Andriy Yusov, in a Ukrainian television program stated that the Tuareg rebels in Mali have received necessary information to conduct further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fights in Mali in months, Russian fighters of the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, reportedly suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show corpses of whites in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, and not just the ones that enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," Yusov said.

14:19 Zelenskyy names front in Charkiv "one of the most difficult" - visits special units thereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to his own statements during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Charkiv, awards soldiers for their service. "Today I had the honor to congratulate our special forces soldiers," Zelenskyy wrote in online services. "I am grateful for their bravery and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelenskyy describes his visit to the area around the front city of Wowtschansk as "one of the most difficult" and tells members of the special forces: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it repelled over six Russian attacks along the Charkiv front on the previous day, including at Wowtschansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne taken - soldiers denyRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting fiercely for Robotyne in the Saporischschja region for a long time. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have likely taken "the entire Robotyne." The think tank bases its assessment on geolocated video material. The spokesperson for the Tavria Operations Group, Dmytro Lykhovii, denies this, however. The situation in this sector is "without significant changes," he tells the "Kyiv Independent". The village of Robotyne, which is about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporischschja, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line since then.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsRussian threats regarding the planned stationing of long-range weapons in Germany will not lead to a change in course for the German government. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office said. Russia has been preparing for years and has waged an aggression war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US over the weekend about the stationing of new long-range weapons in Germany, which could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The US and the German government had announced about two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia should be stationed in Germany starting in 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin tells Maduro "always welcome on Russian soil"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on his re-election victory. Putin expressed readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American country, as reported by the Kremlin. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin added. He is "confident," Maduro will "continue to contribute to the progressive development of all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the most important partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro when Western countries imposed sanctions on him following his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian Security Service detains six FSB agents in Odessa

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports detaining six suspects in Odessa, who allegedly carried out sabotage on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the SBU, they set fire to 15 Ukrainian military vehicles in June and July on FSB orders. They were reportedly discovered by the FSB on Telegram as they attempted to make easy money. The men were arrested almost simultaneously in various parts of the city. The SBU states that they are six residents of Odessa aged 18 to 24, who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. They face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

11:30 Harmony everywhere: Lukashenko reports on talks with Putin

According to Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that during their recent talks on the Valaam Island in Lake Ladoga with Vladimir Putin, there was mutual agreement on all issues: "Consensus was reached in all matters. There is absolutely no rejection." During the talks with Putin, it is said that they discussed prices and advance payments for oil deliveries.

10:59 Hundreds of thousands - Kiev names Russian casualty figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has once again provided figures for Russian military losses. They claim that over 1,300 soldiers are eliminated each day, bringing the total number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000. Western observer numbers differ. The NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - dead and wounded - in mid-March at 350,000. The US intelligence services put the number at 315,000 in December 2023. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated during a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says how many dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." The figures from Kiev are therefore even higher than in the calculation.

10:30 Kremlin continues to fund soldiers - Russians discuss rising airfare prices

Ukraine continues to target Russian infrastructure. The attacks have had an impact, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-prepared, explains NTV reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow must invest increasingly higher sums for soldier recruitment.

09:59 Putin to meet new Iranian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to Russian media. "Iswestija" quotes Kreml spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said, "The Iranian side has already received a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be pleased to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact." The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president takes place on July 30. A Russian delegation, led by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, is expected to attend.

09:35 At least 23 injured in Ukraine in one day

At least 23 people were injured in Ukraine on Sunday due to Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the region of Chernihiv, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, including the regional center of Chernihiv. Eleven people were injured, among them three children, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol, which lies directly across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and is a regular target of Russian attacks. Eight people were injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhii Haidai. Some adults also sustained shrapnel wounds. Several people were injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia as well.

08:59 Georgian opposition files lawsuit against "foreign agent law"

Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, filed a lawsuit against the controversial foreign agents law at the Constitutional Court today, according to "Kyiv Independent". Thirty-two opposition MPs reportedly signed the complaint. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents of foreign influence." A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Thousands gather in Kiev to remember victims of Olenivka explosion

Thousands gathered in Kiev on Sunday to remember the victims of the explosion at a separatist-controlled prison in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians assembled at the Maidan Nezalezhnosti square to honor the more than 50 people who lost their lives. They called on their government to take action to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russia. The explosion in Olenivka was one of the most painful episodes of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine for many Ukrainian soldiers. Russia claims that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but investigations by the Associated Press suggest that Russian forces may have been responsible for the detonation.

08:07 New Water Drone? Mysterious Jetski Washed Up on Turkish Coast

Has Ukraine acquired a new water drone? According to "Kyiv Post", a strongly modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner"-Jetski was discovered near Istanbul, Turkey's coast in the Black Sea. A military expert stated that the previously unknown unmanned vehicle could be another model of Ukrainian Kamikaze-sea Drones used against Russia. Reportedly, the Jetski was equipped with two explosive charges in black lacquered cylinders on each side of the vehicle. Other experts speculated that it could be additional fuel tanks to increase the range. The Jetski's seats appeared to be replaced with various electronic control panels and a Starlink Antenna, presumably used for communication and steering. Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warned against hasty conclusions in "Kyiv Post". The vehicle "looks like something else than a functioning maritime Drone". It could also be part of Moscow's disinformation campaign. Turkish authorities are reportedly investigating the matter.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian Drones

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted nine out of ten Russian Drones at night, according to their own statements. Additionally, a missile was intercepted and destroyed, the Air Force announced on Telegram. Russia claimed to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. "Our air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 Drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Telegram. Three more Drones were neutralized in the northwestern region of Leningrad near the city of St. Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles in Films: Duma Deputy Wants to Punish "Divorce Propaganda"

Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov plans to introduce an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles. "Nowije Iswestija" reported this. According to the report, a penalty for "divorce propaganda" would be introduced, and a ban on depicting "happy bachelors" in the country. "In general, any propaganda for divorce should be punishable. A divorce is a tragedy and a misfortune, and propagating it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," Milonov, the deputy chairman of the Duma Committee for Family, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood, said. He believes that public opinion towards single men should change, and only those should be glorified who have many children. Russia has been promoting an increasingly traditional family image for some years. However, this image is not universally accepted within the political leadership - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced, and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 TASS Journalists' Accreditation Revoked in Paris

The Olympic Organizing Committee is reportedly revoking the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to the committee's statements. The committee is attributing this decision to a decision by the French authorities, but Moscow has given no further explanations, reports Reuters. The four journalists in question are two reporters, a photographer, and a France correspondent who intended to cover the games. Previously, Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympic Games, but the Paris Games will not be broadcast on Russian state television, and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelenskyy: No Ceasefire with Continued Occupation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is putting a damper on all efforts to quickly end the war. He cannot agree to the demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. He reaffirmed his government's previous stance. For the way to a just peace, he sees three essential prerequisites: "Patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)." "If the United States and European countries remain united, they will exert additional pressure and show that Moscow has no chance," he emphasized.

05:37 Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Voronezh

A supply infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has caught fire due to drone debris, according to the regional governor. "The fire has been put out," he reported on Telegram. "There are no reported injuries." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil Depot in Kursk Reportedly Hit by Ukrainian Drone

Russia has reported multiple waves of drone attacks on its border region of Kursk from Ukraine. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems on late Sunday evening," wrote the governor, Andrey Smirnov, on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. A fuel depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reported minor damage to several residential buildings without providing further details. Drone attacks are also being reported from other Russian border regions. In Orjol, a power plant is reportedly damaged (Live entry at 00:55 am), and in the neighboring region of Bryansk, at least four drones were shot down.

02:02 Gabriel Misses Debate on US Rocket Stationing in Germany

The former foreign minister and current chairman of the Atlantik-Brucke, Sigmar Gabriel, is concerned that there has been no public debate in Germany prior to the decision on the stationing of US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the deployment intention itself, but by the fact that there's no public debate about it in Germany. It's just being decided," the SPD politician told the Rheinische Post.

00:55 Kraftwerk in Russia Damaged by Ukrainian Drone AttackAccording to Russian reports, a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Orjol was damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack. "There are no casualties," the region's governor, Andrey Klitschko, stated on Telegram. Two drones were reportedly destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Polish Foreign Minister Proposes Hungary's Exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Foreign Ministry proposes that Hungary, following Viktor Orban's controversial remarks about the EU, the US, and Poland, leaves the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," said the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Orbán was reportedly accused of calling Poland a "hypocrite," praising US presidential candidate Donald Trump, and defending Russia. He also blamed the US for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Bartoszewski described Orban's current politics as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland does not conduct business with Russia "in contrast to Orban, who stands on the fringes of the international community," Bartoszewski added.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Accuracy from 1800 Kilometers Away"Ukrainian media reported yesterday about a successful drone attack on a military airfield in northern Russia, which is 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to "Ukrainska Pravda," a strategic bomber of the type TU-22M3 was hit. In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his soldiers, including the 9th Department of the Military Intelligence Service GUR. "Accuracy from almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really important! Thank you," Zelensky said. Russia launches bombers from this airfield for missile strikes on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Wagner-affiliated Propagandist Killed in Mali FightingFighting in Mali with separatist Tuareg fighters in the north resulted in the deaths of several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries. A well-known Russian propagandist, who is close to the Wagner mercenary group, was reportedly among the dead, according to independent Russian news outlets "The Insider" and "Mediazona." Nikita Fedyanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting, the reports claim. A photo of his alleged corpse circulating on the internet. On the Telegram channel, which Fedyanin referred to as a "soldier community," he published images of Wagner deployments at various locations in Africa and repeatedly expressed support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The Wagner group commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also used "Grey Zone" to regularly distribute videos and photos of Wagner fighters. Fedyanin was killed in a plane crash nearly a year ago.

20:27 Zelenskyy: Ukraine will "Peace Action Plan" by end of November present

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine will present a "Peace Action Plan" by the end of November, he told the Japanese broadcaster NHK in an interview. Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, where 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communique. The Ukrainian leader said that detailed talks with relevant countries would begin on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. The Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

