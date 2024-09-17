14:39Warnings issued by Baerbock: Should Ukraine succumb, Moldova may follow suit

13:56 Ukraine: 97 emergency service workers perished since Russia's full-scale attackSince Russia initiated its full-scale assault on Ukraine, 97 emergency service personnel have lost their lives. This information emerged from an interview with the service by news site Ukrinform. According to the service, these brave individuals have also sustained 395 injuries during their rescue operations. Today, Ukraine commemorates "Rescuers' Day."

13:44 US report: One million soldiers died or injured in Ukraine-Russia conflictThe US newspaper "Wall Street Journal" reports that, in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over half a million soldiers have perished or been injured on both sides. Ukrainian troops allegedly suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, with the newspaper citing a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, on the other hand, is estimated by Western intelligence agencies to have suffered 600,000 casualties - 200,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, the newspaper continues. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow publicly release their casualty figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia recruits contract soldiers via raidsRussia's military strength is set to increase to 1.5 million soldiers by decree, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. This decision, Munz suggests, extends beyond the Ukraine conflict and indicates where Russia finds its new recruits.

12:55 Kremlin expanding army to tackle border threatsThe Kremlin defends its ambition to grow its military to become the world's second-largest, citing mounting threats at its borders. "These threats arise from the perilous situation surrounding our borders," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskow in a press briefing. "These challenges stem from the aggressive environment at our western border and instability on our eastern border. This necessitates appropriate countermeasures." Following President Vladimir Putin's command on Monday, the regular army size of Russia is set to expand by 180,000 soldiers, reaching 1.5 million active soldiers, second only to China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Poll: Majority opposes long-range missiles for KyivThe Ukrainian government seeks to target Russian war logistics, specifically military airports, command centers, and infrastructure. In a new RTL/ntv poll, 64% of respondents oppose the delivery of Western weapons that could potentially impact targets deep within Russia. Twenty-eight percent are in favor. Green Party and FDP supporters are the most supportive of such missile deliveries (53% and 58%, respectively). Minimal support is found among SPD and Union supporters (34% and 31%, respectively). BSW and AfD supporters show no support for such weapons deliveries (0% and 4%, respectively). Seventy-one percent of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters oppose long-range weapons deliveries. Opposition among AfD supporters is 97%, while among BSW supporters, opposition is 97%. Rejection is more pronounced in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Report: Ryan Routt expressed desire to kill PutinAccording to "Wall Street Journal" sources, Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, has previously expressed a wish to kill both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un. The sources claim that Routt expressed these sentiments while working in Ukraine in 2022. Routt allegedly aspired to join the volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial "Russians in War" documentary to be showcased in TorontoAfter initial concerns about "Russians in War," a controversial documentary about Russian troops in Ukraine, the Toronto International Film Festival has decided to screen it. Fear or threat-related reasons prompted festival organizers to initially announce the film's withdrawal from the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops in Ukraine for the film. Ukrainian Canadian Ambassador criticizes the decision, stating that the festival is promoting Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian ambassador skeptical about peace talksRussian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has expressed reservations about potential peace talks with Ukraine. Nechaev insists that a peace plan is necessary before Russia can engage in comprehensive discussions on the issue. Nechaev refers to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressing support for accelerating peace efforts.

10:31 UN development program helps Ukraine prepare for winterUkrainian energy company Naftogaz is collaborating more closely with the UN development program UNDP to enhance the country's energy security. Experts anticipate that the ongoing Russian air attacks on crucial infrastructure will make this winter extremely challenging for Ukrainians, with numerous power, heating, and water supply interruptions expected. UNDP is aiding Ukraine, among other things, with gas-powered generators, to minimize disruptions to the population.

09:55 Sumy still without power after drone attacksIn Sumy, Ukraine, where Russian Shahed drones launched attacks early this morning, roughly 280,000 residents are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that managed to hit their targets caused significant damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russians Decapitate POW with SwordThe human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament reports that a Ukrainian prisoner of war had his head severed with a sword. "The Russians decapitated an unarmed Ukrainian POW, whose hands were bound with tape, with a sword." The scope of Russian savagery and bloodlust is beyond comprehension, the Ukrainian expert concludes. A photograph of the slain soldier was published today on social media. The blade used for the execution bears the inscription "For Kursk" on it. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian imprisonment.

09:02 Chechen Commander Voices Opinion on Kursk OffensiveWhen Kyiv surprised Moscow with an invasion in the border region of Kursk at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership stayed silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, pop some popcorn, and watch our guys eliminate the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the invasion. Since then, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media amplifying his statements. Such media presence is only achievable with the approval of those in power, experts suggest to news agency AFP. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow appears to enjoy an unusual degree of freedom of speech. Some even see him as a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Dispenses 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid to UkraineGermany is giving Ukraine an extra 100 million euros in winter aid. This was announced by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's evident that autumn is approaching, and winter is just around the corner," said Baerbock before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war" to make life as difficult as possible for the people of Ukraine.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Bomb Energy Facilities in Sumy from the AirUkraine reports another large-scale drone attack by Russia. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force reports. It was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, and critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to emergency power systems. Emergency teams are currently repairing the damage.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Records 1,020 Casualties Since YesterdayAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has sustained 1,020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, and six armored vehicles and 66 drones were also destroyed.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine Strikes Russian Military AirportOvernight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked by Ukrainian attack drones, according to Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," providing videos with audible detonations. According to them, strategic bombers armed with missiles and used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities are stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Encourages Discussion on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg endorses the recent international debate on permitting Ukraine to launch western long-range weapons onto Russian territory. "It's up to each ally to make these decisions, but it's crucial that we coordinate closely, as we do," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been requesting such authorization from its allies for weeks to strike command centers, airfields, and critical infrastructure in Russia. In response to concerns about a potential escalation of the war, the Norwegian stated, "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is that Putin succeeds in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Prohibit Russian Propaganda Outlet RTMeta, the parent company of Facebook, is limiting the dissemination of Russian state propaganda via media outlets such as the TV channel RT. RT (formerly Russia Today) and associated organizations will be banned worldwide from Meta's apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. In the EU, RT has been banned since spring 2022 due to disinformation campaigns regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Learn more here:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Prisoners in BelarusThe authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has issued pardons to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk asserts that they are inmates convicted of "extremism" - a charge often used in Belarus to label government critics. Among those pardoned are six women and several individuals with health issues. No specific details about the identities of the 37 pardoned individuals are disclosed. In the past two months, Belarus has consistently granted amnesty to prisoners incarcerated for expressing opposition to the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko granted amnesty to 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 in early September. In all these instances, the state leader has claimed that the prisoners had expressed remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Situation in RussiaAs per a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are escalating. "There's a developing, state-backed system of human rights infringements," asserts Mariana Katzarova. The Bulgarian, appointed as the UN Special Rapporteur on Russia's situation in 2023, states in her report that this system is engineered to suppress civil societies and political opposition. Individuals critical of Russia's conflict with Ukraine and dissenters are being increasingly singled out. Katzarova estimates the number of politically incarcerated individuals to be at least 1372. These human rights advocates, journalists, and war critics have been falsely accused and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. In detention, they've faced torture. Political detainees are housed in solitary cells, while others are forcibly institutionalized in psychiatric clinics. This is only the known cases to Katzarova. A close aid suggests the actual numbers could be higher.

23:24 Sweden to Head Up Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to set up a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially taking the lead role. This involves a novel model of multinational NATO forces, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), much like those found in other NATO nations bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson mentions feeling privileged to have been chosen by Finland to act as the "framework country" for the presence. This presence will enhance the security of NATO as a whole.

