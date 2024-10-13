A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian rebel groups allegedly uncovered a "harsh and inhumane situation." As per Ukrainian media outlet "Ukrinform," referencing platform "Resolute Square," disturbing videos surfaced on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, depicting mentally disabled individuals being exploited for no-cost labor in the manufacture of parts for the Kremlin's military machinery. Preliminary investigations reportedly established a link between the organization "Artisans," which employs these exploited laborers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good," responsible for supplying workers to Artisans, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

14:24 Kremlin: Putin open to negotiations with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to express interest in negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov. "We've repeatedly expressed our openness to dialogues," Peskov conveyed to Russian news agency Interfax. However, as of yet, there hasn't been a proposal from the German side for a phone call. Peskov responded to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement, which asserted that Putin was unwilling to communicate with Scholz via phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian sexual violence occurs in two stages

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh aids Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual assault by Russian forces in the occupied territories. In her findings, she explained that this wasn't about sexuality but about power. The women ranged in age from five to 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts often occurs in two stages," Lelyukh said to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first stage occurs during territorial invasions, where invaders aim to establish dominance. Many women survive these attacks, but the second stage, which transpires when Russian troops withdraw from previously occupied territories, ends traumatically for the women. "It's astonishing how many individuals possess such capacity, not just a few madmen, but many individuals," Lelyukh stated.

13:31 Biden not planning Ramstein meeting during Germany visit

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to reschedule his postponed Germany visit for the following Friday, according to Reuters, quoting government sources. The visit will be a scaled-down working visit. The initially planned meeting of western heads of state and government at Ramstein to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

12:49 Russia claims capture of another village near Pokrovsk

Russian invasion forces claim to have captured another village in their advance in eastern Ukraine. According to the Russian defense ministry in Moscow, troops have seized control of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka lies on a road southeast of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under Ukrainian defense against intense Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelensky urges military aid - 900 bombs dropped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging quick assistance in his fight against the Russian aggressor following his trip to Germany and other EU nations. "Time shouldn't be wasted – a clear message must be sent," Zelensky wrote on "X." "Our allies have the capacity to supply sufficient air defense systems, make crucial decisions for our extended capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid for our troops," Zelensky wrote. Last week, Russians dropped around 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran condemns planned EU sanctions

Iran condemns the planned EU sanctions against the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I've stated this several times, and I'm saying it again: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to news agency Insa. The European Union's planned sanctions are unwarranted and merely an attempt to apply more pressure on Iran. The EU plans to impose new sanctions tomorrow, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and arms supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine suspects Russia of executing nine POWs

Ukraine's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets wrote on Telegram. Such actions would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which require that POWs be treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated without delay following the cessation of active hostilities.

10:52 Documentary on Russian sexual violence wins film award

The documentary "He returned, which exposes sexual crimes during the Russian occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has claimed a Czech film award in Prague. The film features two victims sharing their ordeals and their later identification of their perpetrators and their commanding officers. In one case, the film team recreated the crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The doc unveiled 292 incidents of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts estimate may represent only a fraction of the total scale.

10:22 Zelensky Reveals Victory Strategy to PublicUkraine's President Zelensky is planning to reveal his strategy for victory to the public in a few days, as announced by advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the presidential office. The strategy encompasses five key points and involves both military and diplomatic aspects, including Ukraine's bid to join NATO. The details of the strategy remain undisclosed at the moment. The objective is to enhance Ukraine's negotiating position and put pressure on Russia to seek a just peace, according to Kyiv.

09:37 Russian Forces Boosted by Contraband Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have reportedly become more lethal and mobile with the help of contraband Starlink terminals. They can now rely on satellite internet to improve attack coordination, conduct more drone missions, and target Ukrainian troops with precision artillery fire. The "Washington Post" reports, drawing on statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk. The terminals enable commanders to get real-time drone views of the battlefield and maintain secure communication between soldiers. Despite prohibitions on selling such terminals and other US electronic devices to Moscow, a black market for Starlink has reportedly emerged, facilitating the supply of these terminals to Russian forces at the front.

09:16 Poland Prepares to Open US Missile BaseAs per the Polish government, a US air defense missile base will soon commence operations in the country's northern region. The "Ukrainska Pravda" reports that the base near Puck on the Baltic coast will become operational in the near future. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski mentioned that Warsaw is also engaging in talks with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles supposedly headed towards the US but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 DronesRussia attacked Ukraine last night with 68 drones and four missiles, as per Ukrainian reports. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, according to the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Two guided missiles were launched at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units reportedly shot down 31 drones, while 36 drones might have been intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone remained airborne into the morning.

08:17 Ukraine Claims Enemy Sustained 1300 Casualties in Past 24 HoursThe Ukrainian Army's General Staff reports that Russian forces sustained 1300 casualties in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of Russian casualties since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022 to approximately 669,000. In addition, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. Furthermore, 45 Russian drones were shot down, as per the General Staff.

07:48 Russia Denies Shooting Down 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia denies claims of shooting down 13 Ukrainian drones over three border regions last night. The air defense allegedly downed six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region, the Russian defense ministry reported on Telegram.

07:16 DeepState Reports Ukrainian Advance in DonetskDeepState, a group of military experts, reports that Ukrainian forces made gains in the Donetsk Oblast overnight. Near the town of Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians claimed to have regained lost positions from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reported Russian successes in the area, with Russian troops reportedly advancing near the settlement of Vesely.

06:30 Lithuania Voting: Major Parties Agree on Ukraine SupportLithuanians are voting today for a new parliament. Predictions suggest a change of government, with the Social Democrats looking set to replace the current ruling conservative Homeland Union as the most powerful force. The "Morning Star of Nemunas" stands a chance to become the first populist party to enter parliament in the Baltic state of just 2.8 million inhabitants. All major parties in Lithuania have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and strengthening defenses against Russia.

04:39 Investigation Reveals Russia Sending Older Soldiers to WarThe soldiers Russia is sending to fight in Ukraine are reportedly getting older. This is suggested by data collected and published by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia. The journalists examined data from about 73,000 soldiers who have died since Russia's attack on its neighboring country, including data from social and local media. In the first six months of the war, the majority of the dead were between 21 and 23 years old. However, mobilizations, the use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment have apparently led to a shift in the age distribution, with a significant increase among volunteers, who primarily fall between the ages of 48 and 50, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelenskyey Eyes Expansion of Ukraine's Arms ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyey plans to significantly increase arms production with Western investments. "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our nation's financial capabilities permit," he said in his evening video address. The West could potentially provide the required funding, as many partners currently cannot offer sufficient support due to a lack of their own weapons. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French weapon development model was discussed, which will now be further developed at the level of defense ministers.

11:21 Zelensky: Ukraine Maintains Lines in KurskAs stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian troops are preserving their positions in Kursk, a frontier region shared with Russia. Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our boundaries, but we've managed to maintain our predefined lines, Zelenskyy explains in his evening video update. The day prior, the Russian Ministry of Defense had announced that its troops had regained control of two villages in Kursk. In August, close to a thousand Ukrainian soldiers attacked Kursk in one of the largest incursions onto Russian soil since the conflict initiated in February 2022. They invaded using tanks and armored vehicles, crossing the border.

