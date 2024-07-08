14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can decide this without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk stated in Warsaw during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. Both leaders signed a security agreement between their countries. Additionally, Tusk assured his guest that Ukraine could count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 After Putin Talk: Orban Rules Out Russian Attack on NATOPutin intends no attack on NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO," Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the NATO's unity be preserved, and Article 5 of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is How Russian Negotiation Readiness and Peace Intentions Look"Diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace intentions look," German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive Capabilities are Still Insufficient" - Ukraine Demands More Air Defense SystemsUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions regarding the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerov wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air Bases TargetedThe Russian military has targeted Ukrainian air defense bases, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Installations of the military industry were also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within a day in Kiev: According to official numbers from Kiev, 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or unable to continue fighting within a day. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that since the beginning of the war in February 2022, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated." The Defense Ministry announced in its daily reports on Russian losses that the enemy had lost an additional 16 tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts approximately 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is currently making great efforts to present himself with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, his country having taken over the EU Council Presidency on July 1, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungarian prime minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the core principles of the European Union, namely liberty within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an sometimes too close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nineThe death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the Prosecutor's Office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy attack. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko's statements to Reuters news agency, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for over two years. "Look: It's a children's hospital," he says, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The number of fatalities from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over thirty injured in attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people have been killed and over thirty injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts have been reported in the city. Damage has been reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of casualties, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the German press agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there were falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyj meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyj. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyj will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Counter-Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone from small aircraftWeapons deliveries from the West are delayed. Creative ways the Ukraine deals with the lack of air defense systems are demonstrated in drone hunt recordings. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in UkraineChina's President Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would happen or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles according to their own reports. In total, Russia had launched six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the regions of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. There is no information on possible damages yet.

09:10 Pistorius disappointed about small defense budget at NATO summitDefense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the coalition agreement in his first public statement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We will see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working like a slow-acting poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomberThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine, according to Russian media reports. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described China as an important force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, with planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in Charkiw mine explosion

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this via Telegram, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Multiple injuries in Russian attack on Nikopol

Multiple people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi to visit Moscow for first time since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to Russia since the start of the war. During the official visit, discussions on Russia's invasion in Ukraine are expected to be held, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Modi's absence from the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June drew criticism from the West. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Missiles headed for Kiev - danger averted

After the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield in Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reported that the danger had been partially mitigated, and people in the east and south were advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "peace mission": Orban arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "peace mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest." Orban has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia drew criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban would meet with President Xi Jinping for talks.

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Federal Armed Forces of Germany, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for an increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the aggression in Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 President Zelensky meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Minority Leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Kharkiv

In the Kharkiv region, at least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people may have been in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that the NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the accession process is irreversible," said Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. The history has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not pacified, Karis added. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian President said.

21:00 New British Government to Provide Weapons Package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapon deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, the January security agreement between Ukraine and Britain was also discussed. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or more" in Kiev. According to Zelenskyy on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot Missile System

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defence system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system would be made available was announced in June by the outgoing Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp in Kiev had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 combat jets (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin Doesn't Believe in Ceasefire Without Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban had visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU Has No Evidence of Misused Foreign Funds by Ukrainian Agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

