14:29 Ukrainian authorities urge faster evacuation of Pokrovsk

Russia has had its sights set on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for months. Now, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the city in the Donetsk region to evacuate more quickly as Russian forces approach. "The Russians are advancing at a fast pace," a Telegram post states. Time is running out to gather personal belongings and move to safer regions.

13:59 Hiding in the woods, filmed: Russians allegedly destroy US HIMARS in UkraineSince Ukraine has been using US HIMARS rocket launchers in its fight against the Russian invasion, the weapon system has been causing significant trouble for the invaders. Now, Moscow's troops seem to have scored a major hit: Drones observe and track a HIMARS, with footage showing a massive explosion afterward.**

13:34 Controversial volunteer corps calls on Russian soldiers to surrenderA Russian volunteer corps fighting on the Ukrainian side has appealed to Russian army soldiers to surrender. "Your political instructors, sitting comfortably in the back room, advise against being taken prisoner and instead recommend blowing yourself up with your own grenade," the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion write on Telegram. However, they argue, it's better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to fight for a "normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses a desire to turn their weapons against the Kremlin," the fighters write. The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups like the "Russian Volunteer Corps" have been linked to far-right extremism, as historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de. Many observers consider the military significance of these units to be low and suspect they mainly seek media attention.**

13:03 Russia claims capture of Ukrainian villageRussian forces have reportedly taken the village of Serhijiwka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, citing the defense ministry. Independent verification of such claims is not possible. Russia frequently announces the capture of villages, creating the impression that its forces are making rapid progress. However, the advance in the Donbass remains slow, and the captured villages are often largely destroyed. Ukrainian forces often withdraw under the heavy pressure of Russian invasion troops in the Donbass to protect soldiers' lives.**

12:20 Munz: "Kursk reaction shows: Many Russians don't care about the war"The Russian military is evidently struggling to repel the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains why Moscow is not sending more troops from Donetsk and reports on how the situation is being received by the population:

11:57 Ukraine reports Russian attacks in DonbassAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops continue to actively attack in the Donbass region. Particularly heavy fighting is taking place in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, the General Staff in Kyiv reports. A total of 144 military clashes have been registered within the past 24 hours. The Russians have attacked with dozens of air strikes and artillery, which have been repelled, according to the military report. Russian troops aim to bring the entire Donbass under their control.

11:23 Russia declares German alliance an 'undesirable organization'A German-based alliance of Russian regional and local politicians who condemn the war against Ukraine has been declared an "undesirable organization" by Russia. Representatives of the "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" organization are participating in "anti-Russian" events in Germany, the General Prosecutor's Office reports via Russian agencies. They are "spreading misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and supporting extremist organizations." According to its own statements, the alliance consists of 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since gone into exile. "All participants in the organization consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for a democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "So far 0 percent delivered" - Bundestag member calls for more weapons to UkraineIn light of the latest developments in the Russian war of aggression, the chairman of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is again calling for further arms deliveries to Ukraine. "The success of Ukraine should prompt us to discuss the delivery of more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician writes on the X platform, referring to the Leopard tank and the Fuchs transport vehicle. "We have so far delivered 5 percent of our Leopard 2 and 0 percent of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demands. The developments in Kursk show "that the failure in the Kremlin has failed. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber writes and emphasizes: "We can now lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Marder tanks in Kursk anger pro-Russian channels - Journalist delivers sharp responseThe fact that Ukraine is also using Marder infantry fighting vehicles, provided by Germany to Kyiv, in Russian Kursk is causing pro-Russian channels to fume. The absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, like in World War II, is being spread. A manipulated video is also often shared. One of Ukraine's best-known journalists, Illia Ponomarenko, writes on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country, with completely different mindsets and values. It is light-years away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's attack on Europe, Germany stands firmly on the good side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that it is Ukrainian tanks in Kursk, provided by Germany to defend Ukrainian democracy. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are wiping out entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones interceptedThe Ukrainian air force reports that it has intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight towards targets in Ukraine. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report that there were no damages or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and also for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we do not rape"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, reports ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk:

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died in the crash of a bomber during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia yesterday, according to official statements. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," writes regional governor Igor Kobsev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reports that three other fighter pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no further damages on the ground. The search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian advances in Kursk: Russia warns of third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Schermet. Schermet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Schermet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, see in the recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" at Putin and Russian LeadershipThe Kremlin and the Russian military command have, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), created a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure in response to the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region." This highlights that the Kremlin has failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, says ISW. The border has been treated as a quiet front section since fall 2022 and "probably not adequately planned for eventualities for the defense of Russian territory." According to the US think tank, the Kremlin is now carefully considering which areas the Ukraine could attack along the border next, indicating that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea RegionUkrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration in the Odessa region, reports initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are ongoing." Ukraine has reported several times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also allegedly used for military purposes. A submarine is also said to have been sunk:

05:59 CNN: US Refuses ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Sees Other Use as More SensibleAccording to a CNN report, the US continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern about escalation is not the reason. The broadcaster reports, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine ArriveAmid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the highest attention to defense around the Donbass. "Torez and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not provide information on whether additional troops have been deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber Crashes in SiberiaThe governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical defect. One member of the four-person crew died, the governor reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messenger app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the United States "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange poolThe top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to bring back Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "increase the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield," said Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Supreme Commander, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press service quoted him. According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - and Draws Parallel to Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. Tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries, participated. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must prepare and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the Polish military's victory over Soviet troops in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, among the spectators, says the parade is a show, but he's glad to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Brits, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid to Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military aid is on delivering additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, as well as about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike, while another was killed in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep into Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, all-terrain vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

