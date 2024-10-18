14:28 Putin labels BRICS nations as economic powerhouses

13:59 Canada boosts Military Aid to Ukraine

Canada escalates its military assistance for Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announces a military bundle worth over 43 million euros, comprising small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funds for the training of Ukrainian troops are also included. This bundle is part of a total military aid of approximately 334 million euros that Canada promised in July.

13:45 NATO Uncertain about North Korean Troops in Russia

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte states that the alliance cannot presently confirm South Korean reports that North Korean troops are aiding Russia against Ukraine. He adds that this is the current stance of the alliance, but it could still change. NATO is in contact with South Korea to gather all available information. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to reinforce the attack on Ukraine. Earlier, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang plans to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front. Russia has previously denied reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting on the side of Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Has Misjudged"

German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes the shared responsibility for peace during the visit of US President Biden. "Our position is firm: We support Ukraine as much as possible. At the same time, we ensure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not escalate into an even greater catastrophe," says the SPD politician. "This responsibility is heavy on our minds, and no one can take it away from us." Scholz emphasizes: "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has misjudged; he cannot wait out this war."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency Verifies Deployment of North Korean Soldiers to Russia

South Korea's intelligence agency confirms reports that North Korean soldiers have been transferred to Russia. North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid the Russian assault on Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service reveals. The agency reports that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia on a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Earlier, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang plans to send four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the front. Yonhap also reported that these troops have already left North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian City of Kupyansk is under Evacuation

Ukraine begins evacuating the besieged city of Kupyansk in the northeast of the country. "Approximately 10,000 people" must be moved out of the city and three nearby communities due to continuous Russian attacks, the regional governor claimed. On Tuesday, authorities had warned that "continuous shelling" was making reliable water and electricity supply impossible.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Dispatches Troops to Assist Russia

According to South Korean reports, North Korea is sending troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. South Korea's intelligence agency reported that about 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, have already left North Korea, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed this in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stating that it poses a serious security threat "not only to our country but also to the international community." However, the presidential office did not provide details on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent to Ukraine or their role there. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated on Thursday: "We know from the intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Must Not Relent"

During his state visit to Germany, US President Biden called for continued assistance for Ukraine. "We must not relent. We must keep our support," Biden said at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden praised Germany's political leadership for recognizing the Russian invasion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. He said that Germany and the US have supported the brave people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and sustainable peace is possible.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO is Stronger than Ever due to your Leadership

Federal President Steinmeier awarded outgoing US President Biden the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger and our partnership closer than ever before, Steinmeier said according to his speech script. Looking at Russia's war against Ukraine, he said that Putin had attacked the principles of peace throughout Europe. "Putin thought we were weak. Putin thought we would be divided. But the opposite was true: NATO was stronger and more united than ever before, and we owe this in particular to your leadership!" Steinmeier called it "nothing less than a historic stroke of luck" to have Biden and his government on our side "in this most dangerous moment of European history since the end of the Cold War." The last two years have shown that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi Set to Attend BRICS Summit in KazanChinese leader Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, as reported by Russia's RIA news agency. This international gathering is scheduled for the upcoming week, from Tuesday to Thursday, in the Russian city of Kazan. The event will bring together the heads of state from Brazil, India, and South Africa. As per the Kremlin, delegates from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will be present. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this event marks the most significant political occasion of the year, aiming to display his non-isolation on the global stage despite Western sanctions imposed due to the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

10:26 One in Four Ukrainian Refugees Consider Permanent ExileRoughly a quarter of Ukrainian refugees residing in Europe are considering settling permanently abroad, according to a June survey conducted by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Approximately 35% of refugees hope to return to Ukraine once it becomes safe, while only 4% are intent on returning regardless of the security situation. Around 11% of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, while 25% remain undecided. The longevity of the war primarily influences the majority of refugees, as asserted by Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "As the conflict persists, the likelihood of future living arrangements outside of Ukraine increases."

09:55 U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone ManufacturersThe U.S. has levied sanctions upon two Chinese companies for manufacturing drones used in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. These are the first penalties imposed against Chinese businesses that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian firms," according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Allegedly, Chinese firms manufacture the Garpiya combat drones. Previously, the U.S. had only sanctioned Chinese companies for supplying components to Russia, which were subsequently utilized in weapons production. In addition, a Russian company has been included on the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone AssaultUkraine's air force reports that 80 out of 135 Russian drones were brought down overnight. 44 drones were diverted off course due to electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones traversed neighboring Belarus. Ten drones remain airborne over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Prompts Fighter Jet ScrambleLast night, four fighter jets were dispatched over Romania in response to an unidentified object detected on radar. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, a small object emerged from the Black Sea and advanced up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual contact wasn't established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was lifted. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses Russia of the renewed infringement of airspace: "We vehemently condemn these breaches, which once again illustrate Russia's reckless conduct." The NATO member shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously reported encountering Russian drones within its airspace during Russian attacks on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been discovered on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Gain Ground at Kursk FrontThe U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces are making progress in the Russian border region of Kursk, according to their analysis. Russian forces are advancing in the western front area near south of Korenevo, with geolocated images serving as evidence. Fighting continues near the city of Pokrovsk, with ISW observing territorial gains on both sides along the frontline.

06:57 Kyiv Warns of Massive Drone AttackRussia has reportedly carried out another large-scale drone assault, as claimed by Ukrainian reports. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings about drone attacks over extensive regions of the country. The military administration of the city of Kyiv reports that this morning's drone assault was one of the most massive targeting the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones bound for the capital were reportedly shot down. The attack on Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. Air alerts remain active in certain areas. No data is yet available on potential casualties and damages.

06:40 Ukraine War in Focus during Biden VisitThree months prior to the end of his term, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The support of Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia is expected to be the primary topic of their discussion. According to the White House, a quadrilateral meeting of Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is being planned, with Ukraine and the Middle East crisis also on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Media: Nuclear Missile Unit to Test ReadinessThe Russian news agency RIA, under state management, reports, based on records from the Russian Ministry of Defense, that commanders of the strategic Russian nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their unit situated in the city of Bologoye. This exercise includes maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orbán Criticizes Zelenskyy's "Terrifying" PlanHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan" as "terrifying." As the EU summit approached, where Zelenskyy failed to promote his plan, Orbán expressed criticism of the armament of Ukraine on his Facebook page. Orbán has long advocated for negotiations with Moscow and has even traveled to Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator, but has yet to yield any results.

03:26 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry contradicts 'Bild' report on WMD creationAccording to allegations of secret plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement. They vehemently deny the claims made by anonymous sources in the German newspaper 'Bild', claiming Ukraine has no intention of developing weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine adheres to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it joined in 1994. Previously, President Zelenskyy also dismissed these reports at NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians applying pressure on defense lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines in the Chasiv Yar zone, as reported by the Ukrainian state-run news agency, Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Violent clashes are ongoing around Chasiv Yar. Where the Russians are unsuccessful, they conduct scouting attacks to identify vulnerabilities in the defense, Bobovnikova stated. The Ukrainian military's tactic is to obstruct Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen advocates for elimination of weapon range limitsWolfgang Ischinger, chair of the Munich Security Conference, has advised US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to abolish the limitations on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The suggestion stems from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan presentation. "Zelenskyy's primary appeals are aimed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both can significantly contribute to the realization of the Zelenskyy plan by eliminating range restrictions and providing effective weapons," Ischinger said to the German editorial network. "President Biden's visit to Berlin on Friday would be the perfect moment for such an announcement."

23:21 US imposes sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies involved in Garpiya drone productionThe US Treasury Department will levy sanctions on a Russian-Chinese business network that plays a role in the development and manufacture of long-range drones known as Garpiya drones. Russia has been employing these drones in its conflict with Ukraine. The drones are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese firms providing components and technology. The sanctions target four companies and an individual.

