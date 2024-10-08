14:26 Previous SED Leader Egon Krenz aligns with former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on the Ukraine matter, expressing agreement

Ex-SED Chief Egon Krenz Views AfD, BSW Election Results as a Peace Plea to RussiaEgon Krenz, former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman, sees the triumphant performances of the AfD and BSW in the September East state elections as a sign to Russia for negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine. "The message from these events is: It's time to pay attention. We advocate for a peace policy. We prefer life over death," Krenz admitted to "Tagesspiegel" at a "75 Years of DDR" event in Berlin, as reported by the online edition. Krenz commended the calls for a more pronounced diplomatic resolution in the Ukraine conflict by the state leaders of Saxony and Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU, Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, and the Thuringian CDU chairman.

The 87-Year-Old Former Associate of DDR Leader Erich Honecker Endorses Schröder's Viewpoint on Russia's War against UkraineKrenz also applauded the stance of ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on Russia's war against Ukraine. "I believe he presents a strong position. I concur with him on this matter," Krenz declared. Krenz and Schröder share a long-standing friendship, with encounters in Bonn and East Berlin in 1980 and 1981, respectively. At that time, Krenz led the communist youth organization Free German Youth (FDJ), while Schröder headed the Young Socialists.

13:52 "Sacrifice of Space for Damage" - Abandonment of Areas Considered Part of Ukrainian StrategyAccording to military expert Mykola Bielieskov from the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies officiated by "New York Times," Ukraine is pursuing a "surrender of space for loss" strategy by withdrawing from besieged cities after inflicting severe casualties on the Russians. "It's about how much they lose before realizing it's futile," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian Drone Battalion, regarding Russian sacrifices. Some Ukrainian commanders consider abandoning positions or settlements if it means reducing their own personnel casualties.

13:14 Ukraine: Russia Attaches More Importance to Crimean Bridge than Domestic ObjectsDmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, stated on TV channel Espreso that Russia has reinforced the Crimean Bridge area with anti-aircraft missile systems. "Indeed, they require replenishment," Pletenchuk commented. Russia has concentrated a considerable amount of anti-aircraft systems, or "large anti-aircraft systems," in the area, Pletenchuk highlighted. It's not a coincidence, Pletenchuk added, stating that Russia considers the bridge crucial even more than other objects in its native territory.

12:48 Merz: If West retreats, Russia will seek moreCDU leader Friedrich Merz cautions in a guest article for "Focus" that we should not be deceived by the character of this war and not fall into complacency. Putin is destroying a political order in Europe that the West built with Russia, not against Russia, post-1990. Neither Europe nor NATO has committed any actions worthy of retaliation or treaty violations that could justify a war against Ukraine, Merz said. Merz maintains that if Ukraine persists and the West continues to support it, Russia will recognize the futility of further military action. However, if the West withdraws, "Russia has triumphed and will crave more."

12:14 Russian Opposition Activist Dadin Presumed Dead in Ukraine BattlesRussian opposition activist Ildar Dadin is said to have been killed in Ukraine while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army. Journalist Xenya Larina reported his apparent demise in battles near Kharkiv on the X platform, although there has been no official confirmation from Kyiv. Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in Russia in 2015 for repeated unauthorized protests. Released after serving 15 months, Dadin moved to Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the war in 2023.

11:34 Ukrainian Brigade Shares Footage of Impressive Drone Strike on Russian TankThe 60th Brigade of Ukraine has published footage showing an apparent successful drone strike on a Russian tank in the Donetsk area. The clip depicts the drone's impact causing a massive explosion that sends the tank's turret skyward:

11:06 Multiple Civilian Casualties and Injuries in Russian AttacksAt least four people died and over 30 were injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine the day prior, as reported by "Kyiv Independent."

According to Ukrainian sources, the artillery ammunition advantage currently leans towards the Russian side, with a ratio of 3 to 1. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who defended Wuhledar until its withdrawal, reports a much more unfavorable situation in terms of artillery systems. Back in late summer, the Russians had an approximately 10 to 1 advantage around Wuhledar. The soldier expressed his concern, stating, "How can one of our artillery systems fight against 10 of theirs?" He also added that the Russian forces can overpower the Ukrainian defense if they focus their efforts on a particular area.

09:59 Russia Launches Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine

Russian forces launched 87 drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, as per Ukrainian air force reports. They also managed to shoot down four missiles. Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed 56 drones and two missiles. Around 25 more drones were "lost," most likely due to electronic warfare.

09:13 F-16 Fighter Jets: Danish PM Frederiksen Apologizes to Ukraine

A video circulating on Ukrainian channels shows Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing for the delayed delivery of F-16 fighter jets at the GLOBSEC Forum. She initially intended to deliver them at the start of the war, but there were lengthy discussions regarding its appropriateness. Denmark has pledged a total of 19 fighter jets to Ukraine, but there is a lack of pilots and training takes a significant amount of time. Only a few F-16 jets have been deployed in Ukraine so far, delivered during the summer. The Russian invasion began in February 2022.

08:31 "Kyiv Post": Several North Korean Officers Killed in Rocket Attack

According to the "Kyiv Post," over 20 soldiers, including six North Korean officers, were killed in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk on Thursday. The officers were reportedly there to consult with their Russian colleagues and observe the training of personnel before the attack.

07:50 Ukraine: Several Russian Combat Positions Destroyed - with Storm Shadow Missiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of three combat positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd combined army of the Russian troops. The attacks were carried out using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS missiles. Ukraine has been using the British Storm Shadow for some time, although not the long-range version, for which approval is still pending. GMLRS can be fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and have a range of around 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Efforts Less Successful and Hitting Limits

The Kremlin plans to continue providing generous payments to new recruits who sign military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the coming years. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that current recruitment efforts are less successful and suggest that a significant increase in financial incentives indicates "that current recruitment efforts are insufficient to sustain the continuous generation of new forces that the Russian military relies on to maintain its offensive tempo in Ukraine." The ISW estimates that there are medium- to long-term limits to how many recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can generate, and "strengthened financial incentives are unlikely to significantly address these limits."

06:20 Russia Expert Sees Country Facing Major Challenges and Opportunities for Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russia expert Mark Galeotti suggests that Ukraine could form brigades with the new equipment it is receiving to launch a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. However, Galeotti believes there is a permit for the use of long-range weapons such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow, although Ukraine is already effectively using its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots. Galeotti also notes that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to recruit conscripts throughout the country, despite generous payments, due to a serious labor shortage and dwindling stocks of military equipment. The main challenges for Ukraine, according to Galeotti, include the strengthening of forces in the EU that reject aid for Ukraine and a potential election victory by Donald Trump in the US.

05:40 Five Republicans Visit Hungary and Warn of Further Drift Towards Russia

here

Five Republican US senators voiced concerns about Hungary's growing relations with Russia and increasing cooperation with China after their visit to the country. The delegation, consisting of Senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven, expressed concerns about Hungary's growing relations with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions. They urged closer cooperation between Hungary and its allies. Hungary is considered an essential ally of Russia in the EU. Prime Minister Orban has consistently opposed aid for Ukraine, advocated for negotiations, and often echoed the Kremlin's arguments. Hungary has also condemned the war but refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the US Departs for MoscowThe Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is said to be wrapping up his diplomatic duties, as per Russian media sources. Interfax news agency cites a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stating that Antonov is heading back to Moscow. According to business newspaper "Vedomosti", Antonov's departure is imminent. Specifics about the situation were not available immediately. Antonov has been in Washington serving as ambassador since 2017.

22:14 Suggestion: Preliminary Compromises on NATO Membership by Kyiv?

Ukraine continues its efforts to reclaim territories seized by Russia in the recent past. But how? The nation is short on personnel, weapons, and backing from the Western alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now hints at major decisions in collaboration with Washington and other nations, set for the Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on October 12. As per the "Financial Times", Ukraine's new strategy is to seek military and diplomatic assistance from allies to induce Russia to negotiate. Western diplomats and an increasing number of Ukrainian officials believe that solid security guarantees could pave the way for a negotiated settlement, allowing Russia to maintain de facto control over some occupied Ukrainian territories. Conversations are also underway about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO as part of this arrangement.

21:23 Analysts: Russia Losing Three Times More Gear, Ukraine Awaits Tank Deliveries

Russia is reportedly losing equipment three times faster than Ukraine and is exhausting its inherited Soviet inventory, while its production falls short of making up for losses, says Jakub Janowski, a Czech analyst who works for Oryx, an Open-Source Intelligence monitoring group. According to Konrad Muzyka, a Polish analyst and Rochan Consulting director, time currently favors Russia due to its workforce and manufacturing capacities, but warns that Russia's reliance on inherited equipment and limited production could be vulnerable if Western support intensifies. Janowski believes that despite Russia's larger troop count and firepower, it could still face complications if Western backing increases. Moreover, several delayed military equipment deliveries to Ukraine remain pending. According to Oryx, Ukraine is expecting delivery of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored fighting vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34 Ukraine Claims Downing of Russian Bomber, Wreckage Pictured

Ukrainian forces claim to have brought down a Russian combat plane. The bomber was reportedly shot down near Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province on Saturday, as per the city's military administration head. Images depict the debris of an aircraft that crashed into a house, resulting in a blaze.

You can review all previous events here.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to be a topic of concern, with Egon Krenz, a former high-ranking official in East Germany, expressing his hope for peace. Krenz believes that the results of recent elections in the eastern states of Germany might send a message to Russia, urging negotiations to end its war against Ukraine. He also supports the stance of ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on Russia's involvement in the conflict.

Read also: