14:24 Kremlin Reveals: Putin is Amenable to Dialogue with Scholz

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Power-based Sexual Abuse Occurs in Two Stages

Natalia Lelyukh, a gynecologist, aids Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Russians in occupied territories. According to her observations, it's not about sexual perversion but power. The women's ages range from five to 74. "Sexual abuse in occupied regions tends to occur in two stages," Lelyukh stated to 'New Voice of Ukraine'. "The initial stage," she explained, "happens during territorial takeovers when the invaders aim to show their supremacy." As per the doctor, many women survive these attacks. The second stage occurs when Russian troops retreat from previously seized territories. This is an incredibly cruel and traumatic end for the women. "It's astounding that so many are capable of this, not just a madman, but numerous individuals."

13:31 Biden Yet to Announce Ramstein Meeting during Germany Trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will revisit Germany next Friday, sources from the government revealed to Reuters. The trip will now be primarily a working visit. The proposed Ramstein conference of Western leaders to assist Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given the upcoming Europe tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

12:49 Russia Claims Control of Another Village near Pokrovsk

Russian forces reportedly seized another village as part of their advance in eastern Ukraine. Russia's defense ministry announced the capture of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka lies along a highway southeast of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under Ukrainian defense against heavy Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelensky Urges Military Aid - 900 Bombs Counted

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged swift assistance against the Russian aggressor after his recent visits to Germany and EU countries. "Time should not be wasted – a firm message must be sent," Zelenskyy stated on "X". "Our partners can provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, make decisions on our long-range capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid to our troops." Last week, Russians reportedly dropped around 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Criticizes Planned EU Sanctions

Iran has denounced the upcoming EU sanctions over the alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "Multiple times, I have stated and I repeat it: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said to the news agency Insa. The proposed EU sanctions are therefore unwarranted and a pretext for exerting additional pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions tomorrow, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and arms deliveries to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Nine POWs

The Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the UN over the potential execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians. "Reports have emerged on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region by Russians," Lubinets announced on Telegram. Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, the expert concluded. These international rules mandate that prisoners of war be treated humanely at all times, protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity, and must be released immediately after hostilities cease.

10:52 Documentary Wins Film Prize for Exposing Russian Sexual Abuse

The documentary "He came back", which uncovers sexual abuse by Russians during their occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, received a Czech film award in Prague. The film includes testimonies from two survivors about their experiences and how they later identified their attackers and their commanding officers. In one case, the film team recreated the crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The doc reveals 292 cases of Russian soldiers committing sexual abuse. Experts estimate this number to be a small portion of the total scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Present Public "Victory Plan"

Ukraine's President Zelensky will share his "victory plan" with the public in a few days, as revealed by his advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan consists of five points and includes military and diplomatic components, including the invitation of Ukraine to join NATO. The details have not yet been disclosed. The goal of the plan is to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position and pressure Russia for a just peace, according to Kyiv.

09:37 Russia Improves Precision due to Illegal Starlink Terminals

Russian forces have become more deadly and nimble thanks to illegal Starlink terminals. They can utilize satellite internet for improved coordination in attacks, execute more drone deployments, and bombard Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire. The "Washington Post" reports this, citing statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk. The terminals enable commanders to obtain live drone views of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. While it is forbidden to sell the terminals to Moscow, like many other US electronic devices, a black market for Starlink supposedly exists, through which the terminals allegedly reach the Russians at the front.

09:16 United States Plans to Activate Missile Defense Base in PolandAs per the Polish government's announcement, a U.S. air defense missile base is set to become operational in the northern part of the country soon. This information is shared by "Ukrainska Pravda." Situated near Puck on the Baltic coast, the base is expected to commence operations within a few weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski revealed that negotiations are also underway with the U.S. to enable the missile defense systems to intercept not only missiles heading towards the U.S. from Iran, but also missiles aimed at Poland from Russia.

08:51 Russia Allegedly Launches Attack on Ukraine with 68 Drones and 4 MissilesAccording to Ukrainian sources, Russia carried out an attack on Ukraine last night using 68 drones and 4 missiles. Two Iskander-type ballistic missiles hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, as reported by the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units reportedly shot down 31 drones, while 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone was still in the air this morning.

08:17 Estimated Russian Casualties in Ukraine Reach 1,300 in Past 24 HoursThe General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports an estimated 1,300 casualties on the Russian side in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the war in February 2022 to approximately 669,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Furthermore, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. Additionally, 45 Russian drones were shot down, as reported by the General Staff.

07:48 Russia Claims to Have Downed 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia claims to have successfully shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over three border regions during the night. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's reports via Telegram, six drones were downed over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region.

07:16 DeepState Reports Advances and Retreats in Donetsk RegionDeepState, a group of military experts, reports conflicting developments in the Donetsk Oblast. According to their sources, Ukrainian forces managed to reclaim lost positions near the town of Novohrodivka from the Russians. Meanwhile, the Russians reportedly made gains near the settlement of Veseloye.

06:30 Lithuanian Elections: Major Parties Agree on Support for Ukraine and Defense Against RussiaLithuanians are casting their votes today for a new parliament, with polls indicating a shift in government. It is expected that the Social Democrats will replace the current conservative Homeland Union as the strongest force. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become the first populist party to enter the parliament of the Baltic state with a population of 2.8 million people. All major parties in Lithuania concur that Ukraine should continue to be supported and that defense against Russia should be reinforced.

04:39 Study Reveals Increasing Age of Russian Soldiers in Ukraine WarA study conducted by Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia has shown that the soldiers Russia is sending to fight in Ukraine are growing older. Data collected from nearly 73,000 soldiers who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it began in February 2022 reveals that, in the first six months of the war, most of the deceased were between 21 and 23 years old. However, due to factors such as partial mobilization, recruitment of prisoners, and volunteers, the average age of the soldiers has significantly increased.

01:05 Zelensky Seeks Expansion of Ukraine's Weapon Production with Western InvestmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to significantly increase Ukraine's weapon production using investments from the West. "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our country's financial capabilities currently permit," he stated in his evening address. The West could potentially provide the necessary funds to make this expansion possible, as many countries are currently unable to adequately aid Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French model was discussed, which will now be further considered at the level of defense ministers.

23:31 Zelensky Announces Ukrainian Forces Remain in KurskAccording to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously reported that its forces had retaken two villages in Kursk. Since August, when around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers crossed the border into Kursk in one of the largest attacks on Russian territory during the ongoing conflict since February 2022, the situation has remained unchanged.

