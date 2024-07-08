14:24 After Putin talks: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, this is convinced by Hungary's Prime Minister Orban: "No serious person can speak that Russia intends to attack NATO", Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is completely impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is by far the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO is preserved and Article Five of the NATO Treaty is respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will are evident"The diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and approximately 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will are evident", writes German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine demands more air defense systemsThe Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerow writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targetedThe Russian military has reportedly attacked Ukrainian air defense bases according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Targeted were also military industry facilities. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry informs. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one dayThe personnel losses on the Russian side remain high according to official figures from Kiev: Within one day, 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting in the war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's daily reports on losses, the enemy has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in the Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be giving himself the title of "Peace Mission" and visiting Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to make it seem so: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban went to China "as Hungary's Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," clarified Habeck in an interview with the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe in this place." European politicians could and should visit China, according to the Green politician. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not what it should be," said the Vice-Chancellor. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are far from the core thoughts of the European Union, namely liberty within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an unhealthy proximity to certain political leaders in my view."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

During daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Raid on Kiev: Number of Dead Rises to Nine

The number of deaths from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's hospital was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

More on this here.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the city of Kryvyj Rih in central Ukraine, according to local authorities, ten people were killed in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Thirty-one people were injured. In the city, several impacts were reported. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial company.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much Bloodier Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the dpa news agency. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

Read more here.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Deliveries of weapons from the West are delayed. The creativity of the Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine should be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community should create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian air defense has reportedly shot down three Russian missiles according to their own statements. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius frustrated before NATO summit over small defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal of the SPD defense minister Boris Pistorius expressed his frustration over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. That's disappointing for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require", said Pistorius, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing strongly in the face of the arms build-up at present, but the sanctions are working like a creeping poison in the long term", says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine, according to reports by Russian news agencies. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed by mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed by a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent", quoting regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, as Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with resource giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger averted

After the takeoff of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenya, an alarm was raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially neutralized, and people in the east and south are advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer is calling for a strengthening of defense spending. Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029, warns Breuer in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. This is evident from Johnson's official schedule. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit in this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, in a Telegram message. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceEstonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not placated, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of the UK. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and the UK signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky noted on the X platform, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency Unian. The announcement that a system would be made available was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets during his visit to Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was displeased that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

You can read about previous developments here.

Orban acknowledges Russia's challenges at the front with Ukraine, expressing concern during his visit to Beijing. Despite Hungary's Prime Minister Orban visiting Beijing and being the EU Council President, German Economy Minister Habeck clarifies that Orban does not speak for Europe in this context. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerow urges for quick decisions on delivering additional air defense systems, citing insufficient defensive capabilities in the face of Russian attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry reports attacking Ukrainian air defense bases as part of military operations, with a focus on hitting designated targets. The Russian military is accused of targeting civilian areas, including the Ukrainian capital Kiev, resulting in casualties and damage, as condemned by diplomatic representatives from several western countries.

Read also: