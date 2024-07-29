14:19 Zelensky calls the front in Kharkiv 'one of the most difficult' - and visits special units there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to his own statements, awarded soldiers during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today I had the honor to congratulate our fighters of the special units," Zelenskyy wrote in online services. "I am grateful for their bravery and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelenskyy described the front in Kharkiv as "one of the most difficult" and told members of the special units: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reported that it repelled over six Russian attacks along the frontline in Kharkiv the previous day, including at Wowtschansk.

13:47 ISW reports entire Robotyne taken - Soldiers denyFor a long time, Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting fiercely for control of Robotyne in the Saporischja region. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have likely taken "entire Robotyne." The think tank bases its assessment on geolocated video material. However, the spokesperson for the Tavria Operations Group, Dmytro Lykhovii, denies this. The situation in this sector is "without significant changes," he told the "Kyiv Independent". The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporischja, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the frontline since then.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsRussian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany will not lead to a change in course for the German government. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office said. Russia has been preparing for and waging an aggressive war in Europe against Ukraine for years. Germany must respond accordingly. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the US over the weekend about the stationing of new long-range weapons in Germany, which could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The US and the German government had announced about two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia would be stationed in Germany starting in 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "on Russian soil"Following the controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Nicolás Maduro on his re-election victory. Putin expressed his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American country, as reported by the Kremlin. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin added. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to the progressive development of relations between the two countries in all areas. Russia is one of the most important partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro when Western countries imposed sanctions on him following his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian Security Service detains six suspected FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU reportedly detained six suspects in Odessa, who allegedly carried out sabotage on behalf of Russia. According to the SBU, these individuals set fire to 15 Ukrainian military vehicles on orders from the Russian security service FSB in June and July. They were reportedly discovered by the FSB through their activity on Telegram, as they were attempting to make easy money. The men were arrested almost simultaneously in various parts of the city. The SBU stated that these individuals were six residents of Odessa between the ages of 18 and 24, who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. They face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

11:30 Harmonious relations everywhere: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinAccording to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko stated that there was mutual agreement during their latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valaam in Lake Ladoga: "In all matters, mutual agreement was reached. There is absolutely no rejection." The talks with Putin reportedly covered issues such as prices and advance payments for oil deliveries.

10:59 Losses in the hundreds of thousands - Kiev names Russian casualty numbersThe Ukrainian General Staff has once again estimated the losses of the Russian army. They claim that over 1,300 soldiers were eliminated in a single day, bringing the total number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000. Western observers' estimates vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - dead and wounded - to be around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence estimated the number to be 315,000 in December 2023. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated during a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says how many dead or severely wounded Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty numbers would be even higher than those provided by Kiev.

10:30 Kremlin continues to fund soldiers - Russians debate rising airfare pricesThe Ukrainian forces continue to target Russian infrastructure. The attacks have had an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-equipped, according to NTV reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow must invest increasingly higher sums for soldier recruitment.

09:59 Putin plans meeting with new Iranian presidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already issued a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be pleased to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told "Izvestia". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president takes place on July 30. A Russian delegation, led by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, is expected to attend.

09:35 At least 23 Injured in Ukraine per Day

According to authorities' reports, on Sunday in Ukraine, at least 23 people were injured during Russian attacks. In the region of Cherson, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, including the regional center of Cherson itself. Eleven people were injured there, among them three children, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol, which lies directly across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Saporischschja Nuclear Power Plant and is a regular target of Russian attacks. Eight people were injured there, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhij Lyssak. Some adults also sustained shrapnel wounds. In Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, several people were injured as well.

08:59 Georgian Opposition Files Lawsuit against "Foreign Agent" Law

Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, filed a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court today against the controversial "foreign agents" law. According to "Kyiv Independent," the lawsuit was signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents of foreign influence." A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kiev Honors the Dead of Oleniwka

Thousands gathered in Kiev on Sunday to remember the explosion at a pro-Russian separatist-controlled prison in Oleniwka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians came together at the Independence Square in Kiev to honor the more than 50 people who lost their lives. They called on their government to do more to pressure Russia to release war prisoners. The explosion in Oleniwka, as reported by many Ukrainian soldiers, was one of the most painful chapters of Russia's armed conflict against Ukraine. Russia claims the explosion in Oleniwka was caused by a Ukrainian rocket. However, investigations by the Associated Press suggest that Russian forces may have been responsible for the detonation.

08:07 Possible New Water Drone? Mysterious Jetski Washed Up on Turkish Coast

Could Ukraine have a new water drone? According to "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner"-Jetski was discovered near Istanbul, Turkey, in the past week. Military experts believe this previously unknown unmanned water vehicle could be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used in the Black Sea against Russia. The Jetski is reportedly equipped with two explosive charges in black-painted cylinders on either side, which could be used as warheads. Other experts speculate that they might be additional fuel tanks to increase the vehicle's range. The Jetski's seats have been replaced with various electronic control panels and a Starlink antenna, presumably for communication and navigation. Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against hasty conclusions, however. The vehicle "looks like something else than a functioning maritime drone." It could also be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the matter.

07:33 Ukraine intercepts most of the Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted, according to their own statements, nine out of ten Russian drones in the night. In addition, a missile was intercepted and destroyed, the Air Force reported on Telegram. Russia, on the other hand, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. "Our air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the northwestern region of Leningrad near the city of Saint Petersburg.

07:04 No more happy singles in films: Duma deputy wants to punish "divorce propaganda"

Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles. According to "Novye Izvestia", a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country is to be introduced, as well as a ban on showing "happy bachelors." "In general, any propaganda for divorce should be punishable. A divorce is a tragedy and a misfortune, and propagating it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma Committee for Family, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood, said. In his opinion, public opinion towards single men should change, and only those should be considered heroes who have many children. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years. However, not all in political leadership share this view - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS journalists apparently have accreditation revoked in Paris

The Olympic Organizing Committee revokes, according to TASS, the accreditation of four journalists from the Russian news agency in Paris. The Committee cites a decision by French authorities for this, but has given no further explanations, reports Reuters. Among the four journalists are two reporters, a photographer, and a France correspondent who wanted to report on the games. Paris had previously refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games and justified it with possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympic Games, but the games in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelenskyy: No ceasefire with further occupation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushes back on all efforts to end the war quickly. He cannot agree to the demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia occupies Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. He thus confirmed the previous stance of his government. For the way to a just peace, in his view, there are three essential prerequisites: "Patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)." "If the USA and European countries remain united, they will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasized.

05:37 Russia: Drone debris causes fire in VoronezhA supply infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has caught fire according to the local governor, due to drone debris. "The fire has been extinguished", Gorvernor Alexander Gussev announced via Telegram. "There are no casualties reported." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk apparently hit by Ukrainian droneRussian sources report that Ukraine has flown multiple waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems", Governor Andrey Smirnov wrote on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. A oil depot was reportedly damaged. The governor reported minor damages to several residential buildings without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported from other Russian border regions. In Orjol, a power plant was reportedly damaged (Live update at 00:55 am). In the neighboring region of Bryansk, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel expresses concern over US missile deployment in Germany without public debateThe former Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses concern over the lack of public debate in Germany prior to the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the deployment itself, but the fact that there's no public debate about it in Germany. It's just being decided", the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack reportedly damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Orjol, according to Russian sources. "There are no casualties", Governor Andrey Klitschko announced via Telegram. Two drones were reportedly destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Polish Foreign Minister proposes Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Foreign Ministry proposes that Hungary leave the EU and NATO following Viktor Orban's controversial statements about the EU, the US, and Poland. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave", said the deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Orban reportedly accused Poland of hypocrisy, praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, and defended Russia. Bartoszewski described Orban's current politics as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish". Poland does not conduct business with Russia "in contrast to Orban, who stands on the fringes of the international community", Bartoszewski added.

21:31 Drone attack on Bomber: Zelensky thanks soldiers for "precision at a distance of 1800 kilometers"Ukrainian media reported yesterday about a successful drone attack on a military airfield in the north of Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to "Ukrainska Pravda", citing intelligence circles, a strategic bomber of the type TU-22M3 was hit. In the evening video address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his thanks to his soldiers can be understood as confirmation: The head of state specifically thanks the 9th department of the Military Intelligence Service GUR. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really important! Thank you", Zelensky says. Russia launches bombers from this airfield for missile attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Wagner-affiliated propagandist killed in fighting in MaliIn fighting in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have reportedly been killed. According to independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona", Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was among the dead. A photo of his alleged corpse is said to be circulating on the internet. On the Telegram channel, which Fedjanin referred to as a "soldier community", he published pictures of Wagner deployments at various locations in Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The commander of the mercenaries, Evgeny Prigoshin, who was killed in a plane crash nearly a year ago, also had videos and photos of Wagner fighters distributed via "Grey Zone".

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine will present "peace plan" by end of NovemberThe Ukraine will present a "peace plan" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine organized the first global peace conference in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state says, "detailed talks with relevant countries" will begin on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize a second peace conference involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent out yet. The Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

