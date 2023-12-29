Parliament - 130 million euros called up from the anti-poverty pact

The municipalities have drawn 130 million euros from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia's anti-poverty pact within a year. This is around 87 percent of the total 150 million euros made available, according to an answer from the NRW Ministry of Health to a minor question from the SPD parliamentary group in the state parliament.

The black-green state government had set up the state program to combat poverty for 2023 in order to support people on low incomes and social infrastructure facilities in view of the price increases for energy and food. The funds from NRW' s economic stimulus package were intended to benefit single parents, the unemployed, older people with low pensions and the homeless, for example.

Welfare organizations had criticized the application for the funds as too bureaucratic. According to the Ministry of Health, on the other hand, the figures show that the recovery pact was a successful measure to alleviate current emergencies. The funds have enabled local authorities to secure or expand services.

The Ministry was initially unable to say which projects and measures the local authorities used the funding for. The data and reports were not yet fully available. One of the reasons for this was the cyber attack, which led to delays in numerous cities and municipalities in South Westphalia, the Ruhr region and other regions.

