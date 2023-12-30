Vorarlberg - 13-year-old hits friend with car: Seriously injured

A 13-year-old girl has hit a 15-year-old girl with a car and seriously injured her. The younger girl had stolen the keys to her father's car on Saturday and started the car in the parking lot of their home in Hohenems (Vorarlberg, Austria). According to the police, the teenager may have underestimated the power of the car and crashed into her two-year-old friend, who was standing in front of the vehicle. She was trapped between the car and the wall of the house and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de